SUBSCRIBE
137
0
Digital Transformation

Agility to digitize and integrate AI low among businesses: CGI

Ashee Pamma

Only one in five executives say their business models have the agility to address digitization, including the integration of new technologies like artificial intelligence, a new report by Montreal-based IT consulting firm CGI found.

The promises of digital transformation and AI have been the talk of the town for businesses of all sizes, but adoption continues to be met with challenges. At least 40 per cent of the surveyed executives point to legacy systems as among the key barriers to successful digitization.

Over 90 per cent interviewed executives, however, affirmed that they do have digital strategies in place, with 31 per cent now extending those strategies to their external ecosystems. But only 30 per cent of these executives say that their organizations are producing expected results from their digital strategies; these organizations are identified as the digital leaders.

Digital leaders are ahead of their peers in the following areas, CGI revealed:

  1. Aligning and integrating business and IT 
  2. Increasing business model agility to adapt to digitization
  3. Extending strategies for digitization, data and cybersecurity to external ecosystems
  4. Experiencing fewer challenges from their legacy systems and cultural change

CGI revealed a correlation between business model agility and digital strategy results. The executives rating their organizations’ business model agility as very high are three times more likely to produce expected results from their digital strategies.

“The gap between those organizations with a digital strategy and those producing results is clear evidence that we are still in the ‘early days’ of the holistic digitization of organizations—and society at large,” said François Boulanger, CGI president and chief operating officer (COO). “Many of the executives we spoke with cited the challenging economic environment as a key driver for sharpening their focus on the most critical digital initiatives that will deliver the highest financial returns and drive resiliency.”

Over 65 per cent of executives do, however, recognize that digitization is having a high impact on their organizations. Many are focusing on data strategy, which they are extending across their value chain and partners. Across all executives interviewed, the most common areas of investment for improving data strategy are improving data quality (83 per cent) and data management and governance (83 per cent).

For this report, CGI interviewed a total of 1,764 business and IT executives in 21 economic sectors.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada

Featured Download

Ashee Pamma
Ashee Pamma
Ashee is a writer for ITWC. She completed her degree in Communication and Media Studies at Carleton University in Ottawa. She hopes to become a columnist after further studies in Journalism. You can email her at [email protected]
Previous article
Hashtag Trending Jul.18-Meta fined $100,000 a day for privacy violations; Reddit annoys moderators again; Google tightens PlayStore policies
Next article
Coffee Briefing Jul. 18 – Musk aims to get a grip on reality using AI; Scotiabank and Xero join forces to support Canada’s small businesses; Shutterstock offers enterprise indemnification for AI image creation; and more

Related Tech News

Tech Jobs

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Our experienced team of journalists and bloggers bring you engaging in-depth interviews, videos and content targeted to IT professionals and line-of-business executives.

SUBSCRIBE

Tech Companies Hiring Right Now

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2023

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.