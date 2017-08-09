2018 Honda Odyssey completes Honda’s automation upgrade

Honda is trying to make self-driving technology safe and affordable for the average consumer by incorporating the tech into almost all of its vehicle models. It’s also been testing the features in harsh climates in hopes of making it the obvious choice for Canadian customers.

In part three of ITWC’s series of feature videos exploring some of the newest autonomous technologies currently available today, Mandy Kovacs looks at how Honda is implementing some of this automated technology into its newest Odyssey, as well as the Civic, CRV, and Pilot.

Check out the video above to see these technologies in action and stay tuned for what’s up next in our auto show series highlighting the best features from some of the biggest manufacturers on the planet.

In part one, ITWC took a look at the 2018 Ford Fusion and how Ford is leading the automated pack, while part two explored BMW’s new 5 series and all its autonomous features.