Tripp Lite offering partners more ways to excel

Since its founding by Chicago-area inventor Graham Trippe in 1922, Tripp Lite has been committed to doing whatever it takes to help its valued channel partners succeed. One of the constants about the company over the years has been in its ability and willingness to offer real solutions to the issues and challenges faced by its partners every day.

PriceLock program

One of the challenges faced today by those in the field is around flexibility, and specifically that they want to be able to offer their customers not just individual components but also entire, post-to-post solutions comprised of multiple components — all for a special, “locked in” price.

To satisfy this need, Tripp Lite has launched its new PriceLock deal registration program. This program solves the problem of flexibility in one stroke in that it gives those selling Tripp Lite products the ability to take a true solutions approach as opposed to the less efficient — and to customers more cost-prohibitive — piecemeal approach.

How the program works

In the PriceLock program, partners can submit product deal requests to receive special pricing. This pricing is then locked in for three months, and can be extended at the end of this period.

“More and more, IT infrastructure customers are thinking big and looking for integrated, end-to-end solutions,” said Eric Diehl, Tripp Lite’s Vice President of Sales – Canada. “Fortunately, we can offer complete infrastructure solutions from a single source. In putting together this program, we wanted to encourage our partners to add complementary components to their deals — to offer entire ‘cures’ as opposed to mere band-aid solutions.”

“As an example, let’s say a customer needs a UPS. Chances are fair to good that they will also need a PDU and a rack. Our PriceLock program empowers partners to accommodate their customers in a way they would not previously have been able to. The new program gives them a huge incentive to source all their components from a single vendor by locking in discounted deal pricing. It’s going to be an enormous win for everybody.”

Benefits plus support

In addition to PriceLock and other benefits that motivates Tripp Lite partners to achieve and keep on achieving, the partner program offers:

Support : Channel partners who can reach out any time to a partner sales hotline plus both online and hands-on technical training have all the support they need to build and maintain momentum.

: Channel partners who can reach out any time to a partner sales hotline plus both online and hands-on technical training have all the support they need to build and maintain momentum. Help with marketing: A company that offers its partners sales and marketing tools like customized sales collateral, videos, brochures, white papers and more is in a real-world sense giving individuals a golden opportunity to differentiate themselves in a competitive market.

“The package of benefits we offer our loyal partners is impressive and it’s growing all the time,” said Diehl. “It’s one thing to say you want to help your partners succeed, but another thing to offer benefits that have the effect of simplifying their job. Our PriceLock program is just another way we can declutter the buying process for both the reseller and their customers.”

Exciting future

Tripp Lite has always been fiercely loyal to its channel partners. It has never sold directly to consumers as it knows that its success comes directly from the hard work of its partners. Some things will never change. With the launch of this new program, the organization will be reaffirming its commitment to the individuals who have championed and will continue to champion Tripp Lite products as the best products of their kind that money can buy.

“We believe that our PriceLock program will inspire our people to put together bigger, more complete deals that integrate all the different components that we offer, whether it’s UPS, PDUs, racks, cooling, KVMs or cables,” said Diehl. “What makes the program particularly attractive on this level is that, the bigger and more complete the project, the bigger a discount we will be able to offer. This is what I call putting one’s money where one’s mouth is.”

To start registering deals, click here or contact us.