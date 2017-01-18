Introducing Lenovo Canada’s Data Centre Program

The New Year brings plenty of new opportunities – which is why the world’s # 1 PC maker is announcing a new program to help our partners scale their data centre businesses.

Lenovo Canada is launching its Data Centre Program, which will directly benefit partners who currently or aspire to build a data centre-focused line of business.

“We’re striving [MW4]for this program to be, no if, ands, or buts, the simplest, most lucrative program available for infrastructure business partners in North America. If you make your living selling servers, you should really talk to us,” said Stefan Bockhop, Director of Channels at Lenovo Canada.

Launching in April 2017, the newest program for Lenovo’s valued partners piggybacks on the momentum from several successful initiatives launched around its growing data centre business in 2016. It further cements Lenovo’s commitment to our partners and our aim to become the global leader for data centre solutions.

Partner Benefits

Lenovo has a unique approach to strategic partnerships, where there is no competition in the partner space. Innovation and IP development strengthen the joint offerings, delivering flexibility to customers. And the new Data Centre Program incorporates this flexibility in a simple, straightforward package.

“I’m excited about this next chapter for Lenovo,” said Bockhop. “I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I know the huge value our partner community brings, and I’m excited to bring some value and enhancement back to them with this new Data Centre Program.”

What will your business gain from participating in the Lenovo Data Centre Program? Prestige. By participating in the partner program and earning the required designations, you’ll establish yourself as the best of the best. And we’re excited to reward your success and commitment with a more robust support system and financial incentives.

With these designations come growth rebates, partner development funds, and access to dedicated resources beyond what’s available in our current Partner Programs. As a partner in the Data Centre Program you’ll enjoy growth incentives such as special bid pricing, access to the Lenovo SPIFF Incentive, and data centre rebates. Partners also have access to sales support via Lenovo’s Customer Briefing Centre and Virtual POC Support with the Lenovo Innovation Centre.

Each program tier provides partners with increasing support and resources because we know our success hinges on your success.

Tiered Designations

This tiered program elevates a partner’s professional credibility through individual Lenovo certifications and company badges of distinction.

Certifications provide independent validation of your employees’ skills that can contribute toward career growth and professional advancement. It also provides a level of trust and assurance in your company’s ability to successfully support your customers – which is why Lenovo’s newest program offers another layer of support for our valued partners.

Your Data Centre-focused staff must maintain a certain number of Lenovo Certifications determined by your partner level. Certifications provide your staff with a higher level of expertise and enhance their validity and appeal in the marketplace.

We currently offer two certifications, Sales and Technical Sales. More information about these exams can be found on our Certification page.

The program also offers two separate badges, or designations, for partners based primarily around revenue goals. Each badge is a sign of achievement, and while each level is a challenge, it’s also our simplest program yet. As partners move through the tiers of this program, they’ll also enjoy additional resources and benefits.

Building on Data Centre Initiatives

Last year, Lenovo strengthened its position in the data centre and IT infrastructure market with its acquisition of IBM’s System X business. We also forged a number of new partnerships in the storage, cloud, and hyperconverged space that will allow customers to reduce operational expenses and improve automation and efficiency via software-defined data centre solutions.

Our fresh take on data centre solutions is already turning heads with optimized key requirements for infrastructure businesses. We currently hold 18 world record benchmarks for performance, we’re number one in reliability for the x86 server and number one in customer satisfaction for the same server.

Our Data Centre Partner Program is another complementary layer of support for businesses as they build their infrastructure line of business.

Are You Ready to Join?

Is your infrastructure business ready to accelerate its transformation? Visit LenovoPartnerNetwork.com to learn more about Lenovo Certifications and the Lenovo Data Centre Program.