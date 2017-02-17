How to choose a cloud infrastructure provider #ITWCchats

For many businesses, we’re past the period of convincing them about the benefits of the cloud and need to delve into the details of how to get started and who to work with.

The benefits of cloud have been well evangelized: the ability to scale, the move from up-front capital expenses to operational expenses, the offloading of IT duties not related to your core business, and so on. With many of the major hyperscale cloud providers also now offering Canadian regions, concerns around data residency have been put to rest.

But once you’ve come to the point that it’s time to use public cloud infrastructure, how do you navigate that path? How does one determine what provider they should work with and what services they’ll need?

To find out, we’re asking customers of different public cloud infrastructure providers how they made their choice. Join our Twitter chat at #ITWCchats on Feb. 28 at 1 PM ET to hear from our guests and join in the conversation. There’s no “one-cloud-fits-all” solution, we realize, instead each business will find its own best fit. Knowing what questions to ask and how to approach the market should help you size things up.

Meet our guest experts:

Dan Latendre, CEO, Igloo Software

Cloud service: Microsoft Azure

Before founding Igloo Software in 2008, Dan Latendre held several key roles in Canadian technology firms MKS< Delrina, and OpenText. While working with these firms, he helped launch products and services that included the first wireless Internet access package, the first commercial search engine for the web, and the first web-based intranet application. In 2004, Latendre became the CIO of the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) and developed the underlying technology that is the basis of Igloo.

Here are the questions we’ll be asking during the one-hour chat: