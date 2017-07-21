Canada’s airports #1 when it comes to cell service

According to Speedtest’s report on North American cellular service and Wi-Fi in highly trafficked airports, Canadian airports offer faster cellular service than its North American counterparts.

Four of the top five airports in North America with the best cellular service are Canadian. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) top the list with some of the best airport cell service in the entire world. The two airports are followed by the Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Calgary International Airport (YYC), and Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) to round out the top five.

“[Faster Canadian speeds] makes sense considering Canada has the fastest cellular download speeds for the country as a whole (33.40 Mbps) of any of the countries included in this analysis,” says Speed test in a blog announcing this analysis. “Vancouver and Toronto had particularly fast cellular download speeds, faster than any other airports we’ve examined, including those in Munich or Rome.”

Wi-Fi, on the other hand, is a different story for Canada. Speedtest found that Wi-Fi speeds in Canada varies a lot depending on the aiport, saying that it could range from poor to wonderfully fast. Vancouver and Calgary rank in the top 10 for Wi-Fi speeds, but Toronto and Montreal both list average download speeds good enough to rank at the very bottom of the list.

The Speedtest data comes from 30 airports from Calgary to Panama City with free airport Wi-Fi and cellular speeds during March to May 2017. For the full report you can check it out here.

