BlackBerry announces security enhancements to its enterprise software platform

Just as the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming how we live, the Enterprise of Things (EoT) is transforming how we work.

As a result, BlackBerry Limited has announced security and productivyt enhancements to its Enterprise Mobility Suite, an enterprise software platform designed to power EoT across various devices and platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS.

The suite has five new features:

IT departments can now apply and manage protection policies to Microsoft Office 365 mobile apps, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Users of BlackBerry Access will be able to work securely with business data on their personal computers.

BlackBerry Workspaces, which offers secure enterprise file synchronization and sharing, has been updated to allow in-line comments, @mentions, and alerts, while also integrating DocuSign for better workflow of legally binding documents and financial transactions.

BlackBerry Analytics can now track daily and monthly active users, daily minutes used, usage by OS type and version, daily launch count, and user engagement by feature (such as 1:1 chats vs group chats), which will give IT departments key insights to increase business productivity.

BlackBerry has expanded its endpoint management software capabilities to include modern workforce devices and wearables, such as smart glasses, which can also be securely managed.

“The explosion of devices and consumer applications is making it increasingly difficult for enterprises to balance information security and compliance with productivity and connectivity,” Billy Ho, executive vice president of enterprise software at BlackBerry, says in a June 20 press release. “MDM and EMM are simply not enough, which is why we offer a Unified Endpoint Management platform that lets companies secure and manage these devices, plus the associated applications. By making it easier to use, we are removing one of the biggest IT challenges – getting employees to use corporate applications.”

Enterprise Mobility Suite, part of BlackBerry Secure, can be delivered on premise and as a cloud service.

