MapleSEC Satellite Session – New Threats panel

December’s cyberattack on the SolarWinds Orion network management platform was just a hint of things to come, according to experts.

Michael Barr, the chief information officer for the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, says the cyberattack against the prominent network monitoring MSP has set off alarm bells in Canada.

Terry Cutler, founder & CEO of Cyology Labs, indicates criminals were sticking to a lot of common attacks in 2020 and “honing their game” to redouble their efforts in 2021 as the digital threat landscape continues to expand. “I think 2021 is going to be worse,” he said during the New Threats panel at the MapleSEC Satellite Series. Kimberley St. Pierre, director of strategic accounts at Tanium, rightfully points out the attack surfaces created by unprotected IoT devices.

Session Overview

Derek Manky, Chief, Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances, Fortinet

Panellists:

Steve Proctor, VP Marketing and Communications, ITWC

Terry Cutler, Founder & CEO, Cyology Labs

Michael Barr, CIO, SAIT

Kimberley St. Pierre, Director of Strategic Accounts, Tanium