IBM’s new Cloud Modernization Centre accelerates the transformation of citizen services

By ibmblogs and Dave McCann

Our team has been working on an exciting initiative to accelerate cloud modernization in the nation’s capital. The Federal Government, along with most other public sector organizations, have aggressive plans to deliver cloud projects that support the digital transformation of key citizen services.

Our new Cloud Modernization Centre is up and running, and ready to support these initiatives. It will operate in both official languages and will employ highly skilled, security-cleared, cloud-focused consultants with local expertise in IBM’s cloud capabilities. It will build upon the expertise and infrastructure of our Client Innovation Centres (CICs) in Halifax and Montreal. For many years, I have been a big advocate of our CIC model, and was privileged to lead the team to create our CIC Halifax eight years ago.

The Cloud Modernization Centre is open and ready for business as a virtual service, and when the time is right, we plan to invite you to experience our vibrant space at Zibi that overlooks the Ottawa River. There you can see how the IBM Garage works both as a virtual service and in a physical space.

Benefits of the Cloud Modernization Centre

The benefits of our Cloud Modernization Centre include:

Complete focus on hybrid, multi cloud solutions, infrastructure modernization

Open and secure platform

Maintains Canadian data sovereignty

Fast and agile service delivery to meet client needs

Fully bilingual consultants

Competitive pricing structure

Using our IBM Garage methodology, the new centre will empower virtual teams with all the tools and practices they need to maximize collaboration. It will enable the transformation and acceleration of government services by blending business strategy, design and technology with agile methodologies.

The IBM Garage is so portable and flexible that it can be recreated anywhere in the world — in dedicated IBM spaces, government offices or in virtual environments. With more than 95 per cent of our global workforce working remotely, IBM has the expertise and the skills to support digital transformation of services to make them more efficient, streamlined and secure for Canadians.

Accelerating the Future of Citizen Services

I recently shared a LinkedIn article on how government services will look in the future. The Cloud Modernization Centre will help the Government of Canada realize its cloud-first adoption strategy. Public servants can now work alongside IBM experts in design, architecture, agile development, data science and AI, automation, blockchain, security and more, while tapping into the latest hybrid cloud and AI technologies.

Along with the recent announcement of IBM Cloud receiving Protected-B status, this is further demonstration of our commitment to helping the Canadian federal government on their journey to cloud. The new centre will allow federal departments to securely store, manage and process its most sensitive data and applications in IBM Cloud during a period of increasing demand for digital services and timely access to emerging technologies.

Supporting the Government’s Mandate

We are excited to support departments on their journeys. Looking at the interesting “Cloud 101” video put out by Statistics Canada, you can see a great example of a government department that has started on their journey. We know other departments are just starting. No matter where an organization is on its journey to cloud and delivering services to Canadians in new ways, the centre and its skilled team can help.

The Shared Services Department plan declares that: “Canadians expect to receive government services in their preferred format—wherever they are— and whenever they want them. This has led the Government of Canada to focus on offering digital services that are available anytime, on any device, through any communication channel.” This is one of the reasons we have established the Cloud Modernization Centre.

I hope you sense my enthusiasm about this investment in building cloud skills and expertise in our nation’s capital. We look forward to partnering with more government departments in the short-term, so additional government services are cloud ready and better prepared to respond to crises like we are experiencing with COVID-19.