Accelerate your digital strategy with Equinix’s platform for global digital infrastructure

Amid the uncertainties of today’s business environment, many Canadian enterprises have recognized that:

Accelerating their digital transformation is key to maintaining and enhancing their strategic advantage. Expanding beyond Canada is key to supporting their business plan by bringing domestic products and services to the world. Expanding on-premises computing infrastructures is either insufficient or inconsistent with the core competence of their business.

To learn more about key global trends and approaches to solving the digital transformation challenges these trends present, please explore the Global Interconnection Index report.

Success in achieving digital transformation and geographic expansion goals depends on a foundational digital infrastructure that can easily:

Expand to more places as the business grows globally and via the cloud. Scale in capacity as new products and services require, and generate much more customer and transaction data. Interconnect with key partners and suppliers as the supply ecosystem becomes more complex and geographically dispersed. Evolve as e-commerce transactions continue to grow faster than traditional transactions. Maintain customer trust in an environment where data breach frequency and cybersecurity threats are escalating by bypassing the public internet. Perform reliably and consistently in support of a consistent customer experience even as the number of customers increases. Respond to peaks in processing and escalating bandwidth requirements. Incorporate new technologies such as Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) and User-Programmable Solid-State Drives (SSDs) for improved performance. Be reconfigured to meet the shifting demands of new products, services, partners, suppliers and geographies.

“Together with our partners, Equinix brings its robust and global digital infrastructure to the benefit of Canadian enterprises, and expects to bring the best products and services from Canadian enterprises to the world,” said Andrew Eppich, Managing Director, Equinix Canada. Eppich made this comment on finalizing the Equinix $780 million acquisition of 13 data centres from Bell Canada in October 2020.

For thought leadership about implementing digital transformation while operating in a hybrid and multicloud environment, please read the IDC monograph Applications, Businesses, Clouds—The ABC of Enterprise Digital Transformation.

Equinix offers Canadian enterprises that aspire to be the world’s digital leaders a unique foundational digital infrastructure in the cloud. This trusted platform is present in all the right places on the globe and offers:

Capacity Scalability Interconnectivity via Equinix Fabric™ Availability Cybersecurity defences Compliance with data protection regulations such as GDPR and CETA

To learn more about the three typical paths to digitalization that innovative organizations take, please explore this monograph: How Leaders Create Strategic Advantage.