Data caps make a comeback in the U.S. on June 30

Written by Baneet Braich

Major internet providers are going back to pre-quarantine norms as data caps will be ending June 30.

According to PCWorld.com, users will now lose out on protections if they are unable to pay their bills.

The FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge will expire on June 30. Initially, ISPs like CenturyLink, T-Mobile, Verizon, and many others said they would continue service and disregard late fees for those struggling due to the coronavirus.

While customers may have embraced staying at home with unlimited streaming services, AT&T, Comcast Xfinity, Mediacom, Verizon, and T-Mobile are all going to resume normal service after Tuesday.

So far, The FCC has not commented if the pledge will continue in fall however, some changes will continue depending on the provider.

What will continue?

AT&T

The unlimited data for home internet and fixed wireless internet ends on June 30. AT&T will continue to keep public Wi-Fi hotspots and has increased hotspot data by 15gb per month per line. New At&T customers will have a free year of HBO.

Comcast

Comcast has said a two months free” introductory offer for $9.95 Internet Essentials plan will be extended through the rest of the year.

Cox

Through July 15, Cox is offering free support calls and the first month free to its low-cost Internet service, Connect2Compete. Customers on Cox’s essential plan, Starter, StraightUp Internet and Connect2Compete packages will also see their speeds increased to 50Mb.

Google

As of June 24, Google is extending its billing grace period to 60 days beyond the billing date.

Mediacom Communications

From September until the end of 2020, Medicon will provide up to 100 gigabytes of additional data to any broadband customer that exceeds their monthly data allowance for free.

