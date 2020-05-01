Best microphones for remote conferencing – Wirecutter

Wirecutter – The Best USB Microphone

Webcam and laptop microphones can often make you sound like you live in a sardine can. If you hate the way you sound on stream, then a poor microphone may be to blame. A high-quality microphone, especially condenser microphones, can capture a wider sound range and more accurately depict your actual voice. Wirecutter selected three good microphone options for different scenarios. Its choices are:

Best high-end mic: Blue Yeti

Best portable mic: Shure MV5

Best budget mic: AmazonBasic Desktop Mini

While you’re at it, don’t forget to pick up a pop filter and, if you don’t want it cluttering up your desk, a microphone arm.

Original Article Source