MapleSEC 2020 is a three-day virtual conference aimed at business and government leaders looking for hands-on practical tips to protect their organizations from growing cybersecurity threats.

Whether you’re interested in new approaches to building a risk management culture, expert tips on how to prepare for the new threats on the horizon, or tested strategies for getting your board on board with cybersecurity initiatives, you’ll come away from MapleSEC 2020 with practical tools and valuable insights.

This is not a conference featuring back-to-back videos and presentations peppered with PowerPoint slides.

Delivered on our proprietary MAPLE-TV platform, the audience will be able to download assets, participate in live quizzes, and use online meeting rooms to share their views in a choice of two daily moderated luncheon discussions. There will be podcast interviews to download and maybe even a hackathon.

Each day will offer two keynote addresses, a panel discussion, a workshop, and a choice of two moderated roundtable discussions. Miss the camaraderie of a live event? Don’t worry. There will be lots of opportunities for networking.

Complimentary registration is made possible by our sponsors.