MapleSEC 2020 is a three-day virtual conference aimed at business and government leaders looking for hands-on practical tips to protect their organizations from growing cybersecurity threats.Whether you're interested in new approaches to building a risk management culture, expert tips on how to prepare for the new threats on the horizon, or tested strategies for getting your board on board with cybersecurity initiatives, you'll come away from MapleSEC 2020 with practical tools and valuable insights.This is not a conference featuring back-to-back videos and presentations peppered with PowerPoint slides. Delivered on our proprietary MAPLE-TV platform, the audience will be able to download assets, participate in live quizzes, and use online meeting rooms to share their views in a choice of two daily moderated luncheon discussions. There will be podcast interviews to download and maybe even a hackathon. Each day will offer two keynote addresses, a panel discussion, a workshop, and a choice of two moderated roundtable discussions. Miss the camaraderie of a live event? Don’t worry. There will be lots of opportunities for networking. Complimentary registration is made possible by our sponsors. Register NowSUPPORTED BY Program Overview11:00 AMOPENING REMARK Jim Love, CIO, ITWCByron Holland, CEO, Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA)11:15 AMPANEL Standing on GuardA Peek Behind the Curtain at International Cybersecurity Threats Business owners and government CISOs face an astonishing array of cyber threats as they protect their organizations against fraud, data theft, and ransomware attacks. It can be very stressful. Now imagine the stress when your job is protecting the entire continent against sophisticated attacks from well-heeled entities bent on wreaking havoc to serve their own agendas. Imagine no longer. In this special panel sponsored by the Mackenzie Institute, you’ll hear first-hand from cybersecurity intelligence leaders with the FBI, NSA, U.S. Homeland Security, the Communications Security Establishment, about their daily challenges and the big threats they see on the horizon. They’ll discuss the current state of security and privacy and what their respective agencies are doing to ensure personal data remains out of the reach of bad actors around the world.ModeratorKarsten Arend, CCBP, CBP, MBA, Founder, Just In-Genius Inc., Director and VP of The Mackenzie Institute PanelAdam Hamilton, Special Agent, FBINeal Ziring, Cybersecurity Directorate, National Security Agency Benjamin Salazar, Cybersecurity Expert, Department of Homeland SecurityDonald MacLeod, Director of Autonomous Defence and Sensors, Canadian Security Establishment11:45 AMPRESENTATIONIt’s All About the Money: How to Make Yourself Too Expensive to HackSteve BiswangerCISO, ATCO GroupCIO Association of Canada (CISO Division)12:00 PMMODERATED LUNCHEON ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION Cybersecurity Horror StoriesJoin white-hat hacker Terry Cutler, Founder & CEO of Cyology Labs, to share your stories of the incredible cybersecurity gaffs you’ve seen – and how they could have been avoided. We’re not naming names in this session, but bring along your favourite (true) story of the disaster that should have been averted.12:30 PMLIVE QUIZ12:40 PMPANELThe Changing Threatscape: Security and Risk Trends for 2020Moderator: Jonathan Nguyen-Duy, Fortinet CISOPanel:Steve Winterfeld, Advisory CISO, Akamai TechnologiesSherry Rumboldt, System Security Officer – DND/CAFTerry Cutler, Founder & CEO, Cyology Labs Andrew Loschmann, Chief Operating Officer, Field Effect1:00 PMPRESENTATION How to Deal with Media and Stakeholders Following a Cyber IncidentAllan BonnerMackenzie Institute Board of Governors1:40 PMPRESENTATION Hardware Needs Cyber Love TooMitra MirhassaniAssociate Professor, University of WindsorClosing Remarks MODERATED (NETWORKING) ROUNDTABLESIdentity and Privileged Access: What You Need to Know NowJoin CyberArk AVP and County Manager Chris Ruetz and guest Gerry Owens in the post-conference networking session for a live quiz, a brief discussion about the role of identity and privileged access, and then an open discussion about anything you heard in the day’s sessions.11:00 AMOPENING REMARKS AND RECAP Jim Love, CIO, ITWCMark Gaudet, Cybersecurity Services Team Leader, Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA)11: 10 AMPRESENTATIONHow to Build Effective Cybersecurity Awareness in Your OrganizationDavid Shipley Founder, Beauceron Security Inc.11:25 AMPANELTRAINING: The Best Ways to Protect People From Themselves A layered security infrastructure is essential to protecting against the growing variety of threats that organizations face. However, while technology-based solutions are critical for protecting an organization from attacks, a robust security awareness training program is essential. In this panel, you’ll be offered advice about best practices organizations should consider as they develop a robust training program.ModeratorSpencer Callaghan, Communications and Content Manager, CIRAPanelJon Lewis, Product Marketing Specialist, CIRABrennen Schmidt, Cybersecurity author, Board of Governors, Mackenzie InstituteJim Love, CIO, ITWC11:45 AMLive Quiz12:00 PMMODERATED LUNCHEON ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSIONSTips, Gottchas and Other Disasters: What I learned Implementing Cybersecurity Awareness TrainingThe CIRA-sponsored luncheon roundtable gives IT managers an opportunity to share their war stories when it comes to cybersecurity awareness training. Come learn from each other’s biggest successes and worst mistakes. Fumble with the communications for your program launch? Let’s hear about it. CIRA will open the discussion with our own experiences as a user of training, as well as share some stories and best practices from our customers.ORYou’ve Trained Your Staff to Protect Your Data but How Do You Train the Machines?In this session Dr. Kevin Mahoney, Senior Director of Strategy at Fortinet, will discuss how to train an AI system to fight the bad guys. He’ll review a brief history of artificial intelligence and then look at how to build and train a deep learning network to perform sub-second malware classification to protect your data.12:30 PMPRESENTATION Tales from the Trenches: How to Win the Cybersecurity Cultural BattleBrian LesserCIO, Ryerson University12:45 PMPRESENTATION Resilience: Lessons from the Financial Sector The growing sophistication, frequency and severity of cyberattacks highlight the impossibility of completely protecting the integrity of critical computer systems. In this context, cyber-resilience offers an attractive complementary alternative to the existing cybersecurity paradigm. This presentation will outline the results of a two-year research project that sought to understand how cyber-resilience is understood and practiced by cybersecurity experts in the financial sector, and what lessons were learned from recent cyberattacks in terms of preparedness, response and adaptation.Benoit DupontCanadian Research Chair in Cybersecurity, Universite de Montreal, Board of Directors, SERENE RISC12:55 PMPANELHow Municipalities Can Guard Against Inevitable Ransomware ThreatsCanadian municipalities have become targets of choice for ransomware. There are thousands of them, they are government-funded, and they are easily convinced to pay up because the alternative is so much more costly. In this panel we look at how municipalities became vulnerable, the financial damage being done, and the new, urgent action they must take to protect citizen information.ModeratorHelen Knight, CIO, Helen Knight ConsultingPanelAbe Abernethy, Board Member, Municipal Information Systems Association (MISA) Dan Mathieson, Mayor, Stratford, OntarioJohn Millar, President, Digital Boundary Group1:30 PMFIRESIDE CHAT How to Talk Cybersecurity to Your BoardFrank DownsSenior Director, Cybersecurity Advisory and Assessment Solutions ISACARobert W. (Bob) GordonExecutive DirectorCanadian Cyber Threat Exchange1:50 PMPRESENTATIONCyber Partnerships: How to Find Them and How to Keep ThemShawna Coxon O.O.M., PhDDeputy Chief of PoliceToronto Police ServiceClosing RemarksMODERATED (NETWORKING) ROUNDTABLEWhat will Remote Work Look Like in 2021?Join Paul Vallée, Chief Executive Officer with Tehama, for a live discussion about the future of remote work. A pioneer in remote connectivity, if you’ve got a question about enabling remote work – COVID-inspired or otherwise, Paul will have an answer. Think your already remote work savvy? The session will feature a live quiz to test that assumption.11:00 AMOPENING REMARKS AND RECAP Jim Love, CIO, ITWCJacques Latour, CTO, Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA)11:10 AMPRESENTATION COVID-19: How it’s Changed the Privacy LandscapeJill ClaytonInformation and Privacy Commissioner, Province of AlbertaContact tracing, the exponential increase in the use of virtual healthcare, creating and keeping customer lists, health information sharing within and outside organizations, among several other topics, have changed what Information and Privacy Commissioners have had to focus on during the COVID-19 pandemic. While many issues that have arisen may go away as the pandemic threat subsides, other new realities are likely here to stay. What some of these changes mean in the long term remains to be seen, but this session will provide a glimpse of how all of these topics have converged over the past several months for privacy regulators.11:30 AMPANEL DISCUSSION Privacy and Security in the New NormalCat Coode, Founder, Binary TattooLe Ha Hang, VP, Global Security, CGI David T.S. Fraser, Partner, McInnes CooperLeo de Sousa, Deputy CIO, City of Vancouver12:00 PMPRESENTATION Canada and Cybersecurity Standards: What Do They Mean for You?Amy OkeSenior Engineer Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED).12:15 PMMODERATED LUNCHEON ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION Getting Your Say in Cybersecurity Standards Canada is leading the world in the establishment of cybersecurity standards. In this luncheon discussion, Matthew MacNeil, Director, Standards and Technology with the CIO Strategy Council, wants to hear from you about the standards that should be in place to position Canada competitively on the world stage.OrCybersecurity Insurance RoundtableCyber insurance can’t protect your organization from cybercrime, but it can keep your business on stable financial footing should a significant security event occur. In this session join Claudiu Popa, Principal Risk Advisor, Informatica Security, for an open discussion about the ins and outs of cybersecurity whether you are in the private sector or government.12:45 PMLIVE QUIZ12:55 PMPRESENTATIONPrivacy Enforcement: A Look Ahead at the Implications for BusinessVanessa HenriAssociate, FaskenSince 2018 more than 40 pieces of privacy legislation have been introduced around the globe. In this presentation, Vanessa describes 2020 as the year of privacy engineering and discusses the implication for business. 1:10 PMPANEL Security, Emerging Tech and What You Can Expect in the FutureModeratorAndrew Milne, Chief Revenue Officer, Field EffectPanelJacques LaTour, CTO, CIRADr. Atefeh (Atty) Mashatan, Director, Cyber Security, Ryerson UniversityNatalia Stakhanova, Director, The Cyber Lab, University of Saskatchewan1:30 PMPRESENTATIONWhat You Need to Know to Deploy AI Safely and SecurelyDr. Ali DehghantanhaCEO, CyberOrion AI services are increasingly playing a critical role in many businesses that require compliance with different security standards, but AI-based systems are imperfect. They are difficult to secure, can offer unreliable results and learn wrong things – thus revealing incorrect insights. In this session, Dr. Dehghantanha will look into security and privacy challenges in AI systems and provides a strategic approach to assess your business compliance with the the guidelines that will be guide future growth.1:45 PMPRESENTATIONNew Advances in Data SecurityFlorian KerschbaumDirector, Cybersecurity and Privacy Institute2:00 PMClosing RemarksMODERATED (NETWORKING) ROUNDTABLESPEAKERSDr. Ali DehghantanhaCEO, CyberOrionVanessa HenriAssociate, FaskenHoward SolomonCybersecurity JournalistJill ClaytonInformation and Privacy Commissioner Province of AlbertaJon LewisProduct Marketing Specialist, CIRACat CoodeFounderBinary TattooAndrew LoschmannChief Operating OfficerField EffectBrian LesserCIORyerson UniversityAtefeh MashatanDirectorCybersecurity Research LabRyerson UniversityJonathan Nguyen-DuyVP CISO Field Team, FortinetByron HollandCEO, CIRAAllan BonnerCybersecurity Author – Board of Governors, MacKenzie InstituteMichael BallFounder, Team CISOTerry CutlerFounder & CEO, Cyology LabsShawna CoxonDeputy Chief, Toronto Police ServiceLe Ha HangVP, Global SecurityCGIJacques LatourChief Technology Officer, CIRAAmy OkeSenior EngineerNatalia Stakhanova, Ph.DDirector, The CyberLabUniversity of SaskatchewanDavid T.S. FraserPartner, McInnes CooperFrank DownsSenior Director, Cybersecurity Advisory and Assessment Solutions, ISACAMatthew MacNeilDirector, Standards and Technology, CIO Strategy CouncilDr. Florian KerschbaumDirector, Cybersecurity and Privacy InstituteDavid ShipleyCEO and Co-Founder,Beauceron Security Inc. Brennen SchmidtCybersecurity Author — Board of Governors, MacKenzie InstituteMitra MirhassaniAssociate ProfessorUniversity of WindsorSteve BiswangerPresident CISO DivisionBenoit DupontCanadian Research Chair in Cybersecurity, Universite de MontrealSherry RumboltNational Information System Security OfficerDirectorate Information Management Security,DND/CAFJim LoveCIO, ITWCRobert W. 