Sam Altman admits that ChatGPT has gotten lazy: Hashtag Trending, Tuesday February 6th, 2024

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, admitted to what we’ve all known as he addressed user complaints about ChatGPT’s performance by announcing an update designed to make the AI less “lazy.”

Following reports of the chatbot failing to complete tasks and offering lackluster responses, the update aims to get ChatGPT to be more responsive.

This adjustment follows observations from users and developers about the AI’s inconsistent behavior, including an instance where it gave shorter answers based on the perceived time of year.

In some cases, the responses from ChatGPT were – if you want more information visit this website, in other words – do it yourself.

Interestingly, my own experimentation showed that when you used Bing as the search engine, responses were shorter and less interesting than if you used WebPilot, the app that first gave ChatGPT the ability to access the web directly.

I also had promised to give the results of my testing on the weekend, but there were real problems with ChatGPT breaking down every few minutes, so it might be a few more days before we are done.

And do you mind if we nerd out for minute here.

IPv4, or Internet Protocol version 4, is the fourth version of the Internet Protocol (IP), which is a set of rules that define how data is sent and received over the Internet. It was first deployed for production within the ARPANET in 1983 and is still used to route most Internet traffic today, despite the ongoing deployment of its successor, IPv6.

IPv4 uses 32-bit addresses, allowing for approximately 4.3 billion unique addresses, but its address supply is depleted, leading to the gradual transition to IPv6, which has a much larger address space. IPv4 is an essential part of the internet’s internetworking methods and is supported on all network devices. It is known for its simplicity, ease of setup, and widespread compatibility with devices. However, due to the limited number of available addresses, the transition to IPv6 is necessary to accommodate the growing number of devices and networks.

I’m not that articulate, I pulled that off Perplexity, a new AI search app that you might want to check out.

But that’s the general wisdom. But it turns out that IP advisory boutique Kalorama Group has quietly been selling IPv4 addresses to the tune of $1.2 billion as of the end of 2023.The firm specializes in handling large-scale transactions of this type of IP address — facilitating deals involving 1 million addresses.

Apparently, some large companies had stockpiled IP addresses and are selling them for literally millions of dollars.

So forget looking through the attic and going to those antique roadshows. It turns out you should check those servers out there and see if your company has a stockpile of classic IP addresses. Seems they could be worth a lot of money.

There’s a link to the Kalorama Group in the show notes. Remember me when you strike it big.

It turns out that IBM has emerged as the leader in AI-related patent applications in the U.S., surpassing tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, and even OpenAI.

With 1,591 applications over the last five years, IBM’s results show a deep commitment to AI research and innovation. But despite that, and its early successes with its Watson AI winning at Jeopardy, the company doesn’t have a high profile in the world of generative AI.

But the number of patents may not be the issue in the world of AI. OpenAI has only one patent, but that might not indicate a lack of innovation.

The findings might hint at a nuanced approach to intellectual property, where companies like OpenAI might prioritize trade secrets over patents, reflecting diverse strategies in protecting and commercializing AI advancements.

As Meta’s recent loss of in a copyright protection case shows, it’s difficult to find unique patentable developments in AI models, since they are based on developments that are widely shared in academic literature and grow by absorbing information from the world around them.

Okay, now it’s serious. Climate change is not only wreaking havoc with wildfires and extreme weather – but it’s also leading to an increase in – and severity of – potholes.

In the UK in 2023, there were nearly 630,000 potholes reported, which marked a five-year high. In the United States, about 44 million drivers reported damage to their vehicles from potholes in 2022, a 57% increase over 2021according to data from AAA.

But it turns out, AI driven robots may be a solution to this critical problem.

A UK startup Robotiz3d has developed what they call ARRES PREVENT, an AI-driven robot designed to detect and repair potholes efficiently.

These robots patrol, find potholes, analyze the geometry of the holes and collects measurement data. This allows local officials to identify where road maintenance is most urgently needed.

This is not just a significant leap in infrastructure maintenance. It’s also providing a market for carbon capture. It turns out that the solid carbon from carbon capture can be processed into asphalt, strengthening road surfaces as well as providing a market for carbon removal.

My only question was – forget the UK as a market. Have you guys ever seen Winnipeg in springtime?

