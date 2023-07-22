Red Hat Enterprise Linux and the open source community in conflict. My interview with Greg Kurtzner, founder of Rocky Linux (and a special bonus interview – see below)

The announcement that Red Hat Enterprise Linux source code would only be available through Red Hat’s customer portal might not seem like news. But the explosion that it caused reverberated through the open source community in the past week.

My colleague Paul Barker did an excellent article on this in itworldcanada.com and in Channel Daily News (where he’s the editor) entitled Red Hat turns the world of open source Linux upside down. Paul’s an exceptional writer and journalist so it’s worth a read if you want to get some background on what happened.

But in Hashtag Trending ‘s Weekend Edition, I had the chance to interview one of the leaders in the Linux community. Greg Kurtzner is the founder of Rocky Linux and one of the cofounders of CentOS. In the interview we talk about the Red Hat issue and much more. We put it in the context of not just recent Linux history, but we also talk about the community of Linux and other open source developers.

Bonus Interview – benny Vasquez, Chair of AlmaLinux OS Foundation

I also managed to snag an interview with benny Vasquez (spelled correctly), the chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation to get yet another perspective from an major figure in the Linux community. This interview was also informative and engaging, at least for me. Check it out as well.

