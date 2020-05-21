Hashtag Trending – Workforce confidence during COVID-19; Apple Glass leaks; More Shopify news

LinkedIn’s latest Workforce Confidence Index shows the impact remote work has Canadian workers, Apple Glass details leak, and more Shopify news.

As the pandemic upends the Canadian workforce, nearly 60 per cent say they can be effective working remotely, and the larger the company they work for the easier that transition is. especially if they’re employed at bigger firms, according to LinkedIn’s latest Workforce Confidence Index. The biweekly index is a snapshot of professionals’ current sentiments about the job market, their career outlooks and their expectations going forward. The results are based on the regular online poll of 2,000+ members in Canada over the weeks of April 13-19 and April 27 to May 3.

Reddit pounced on a video from prolific leaker Jon Prosser about Apple’s long-rumoured augmented reality smart glasses. The prediction suggests the Apple Glass is expected to retail for nearly $500 US but a prescription cost would increase the total cost to the user. LiDAR is integrated on the right-hand side of the frames, but there are no other cameras in the prototype. The “Apple Glass” also reportedly comes with a plastic stand for wireless charging.

And lastly, Shopify was in the news again today. As the company looks to push further into financial services, Shopify says it plans on allowing merchants to start opening their own very bank-like accounts with it in the United States later this year, and then in Canada shortly after. Among the offerings the Ottawa-based firm announced Wednesday was Shopify Balance, a planned business account, payment card and rewards program that are being designed with start-ups and entrepreneurs in mind.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.