Hashtag Trending Weekend Edition, September 23, 2022 – Today we are going to hear an interview with Alan Hoving about his experience as an early citizen on Second Life.

Jim Love
Hosted by Jim Love
Emerging Tech

RELEASED SEP 23, 2022

This week we have a segment from an ITWC series on the Metaverse with Doug Sparkes from the University of Waterloo.  The original podcast is called a Deeper Dive – The Metaverse and we are talking to Alan Hoving, an early adopter of one of the first online worlds, Second Life.

This is a fascinating interview where Hoving takes us through a first hand view of what it was like to live in the first of the immersive virtual worlds. He takes us from the first days where the “pioneers” built everything themselves, through the successes and some of the disappointments and with great insights and stories. Hoving is a true adventurer, not afraid to push the limits and try new things. So when goes into this new virtual world, he takes it as an opportunity to take on a totally new identity and perspective.

Both Doug Sparkes and I were amazed by this interview. We hope you’ll enjoy it as well.

You can get the full transcript is already posted in the Deeper Dive segment at itworldcanada.com/podcasts

 

 

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Jim Love
Jim Lovehttp://www.changethegame.ca
I've been in IT and business for over 30 years. I worked my way up, literally from the mail room and I've done every job from mail clerk to CEO. Today I'm CIO and Chief Digital Officer of IT World Canada - Canada's leader in ICT publishing and digital marketing.
