Hashtag Trending Weekend Edition, September 23, 2022 – Today we are going to hear an interview with Alan Hoving about his experience as an early citizen on Second Life.

This week we have a segment from an ITWC series on the Metaverse with Doug Sparkes from the University of Waterloo. The original podcast is called a Deeper Dive – The Metaverse and we are talking to Alan Hoving, an early adopter of one of the first online worlds, Second Life.

This is a fascinating interview where Hoving takes us through a first hand view of what it was like to live in the first of the immersive virtual worlds. He takes us from the first days where the “pioneers” built everything themselves, through the successes and some of the disappointments and with great insights and stories. Hoving is a true adventurer, not afraid to push the limits and try new things. So when goes into this new virtual world, he takes it as an opportunity to take on a totally new identity and perspective.

Both Doug Sparkes and I were amazed by this interview. We hope you’ll enjoy it as well.

You can get the full transcript is already posted in the Deeper Dive segment at itworldcanada.com/podcasts