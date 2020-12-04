Hashtag Trending – US labour board dunks on Google; The dire future of business travel; COVID vaccine supply chain targeted by hackers

The U.S. labour board dunks on Google for allegedly spying on workers who were organizing employee protests and firing them, LinkedIn gets chatty about business travel, and a COVID vaccine supply chain gets targeted by hackers.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Friday, December 4, and I’m your host Alex Coop.

The U.S. National Labor Relations Board filed a complaint against Google recently, alleging the tech giant violated American labour laws by spying on workers who were organizing employee protests, and then firing two of them. The labour board says Google’s behaviour in this case is a huge no-no and actually illegal. The reaction online has been pretty consistent – few people are surprised about the tech giant’s actions, but that doesn’t remove the frustration many feel when it comes to preventing workers from unionizing and fighting for better working conditions.

An article by the Wall Street Journal about the future of business travel is quickly making its rounds, likely tugging at the heart strings of readers who’ve been forced to cancel travel plans this year. Scott McCartney writes that estimates of permanent change in the airline industry have ranged from the CEOs of American, United and Delta all saying business travel will bounce back, though it may take a few years. Observers like Bill Gates who have suggested half of all business travel will never return. Some folks on LinkedIn have noted even if travel does open up again, they’ll be reducing the number of conferences they attend anyway. [LinkedIn]

And finally, fresh on the heels of an Interpol warning this week about criminals targeting COVID-19 vaccine supply chains comes an IBM report about an under threat distribution network of the now-valuable serum. On Thursday, Interpol, the international police co-operative, issued an Orange Notice of potential criminal activity, including the falsification, theft and illegal advertising of COVID-19 and flu vaccines. You can read more about the news at ITWorldCanada.com.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Alex Coop, thanks for listening.

