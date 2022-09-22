Hashtag Trending Sept. 22 – Getty Images bans AI images; revive a lawsuit against Facebook; Morgan Stanley fined $35 million

Getty Images bans AI-generated images, regulators call to reinstate a 2020 antitrust lawsuit against Facebook, and Morgan Stanley was fined $35 million for improperly handling its customer’s data.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now, welcome to Hashtag Trending. It’s Thursday, September 22, and I’m your host, Samira Balsara.

Getty Images has banned AI-generated images over worries about their legality. Its decision follows similar actions taken by content platforms such as Newgrounds and PurplePort. Getty Images CEO Craig Peters told the verge that there are concerns with copyright from AI generated images and people contained in the images. He added that selling these images could potentially put the platform’s users at legal risk. So far, Peters said there’s an “extremely limited” number of these images on the platform. Because identifying these images will be difficult and there’s no reliable automated filters, Getty Images will rely on user reports to report these images.

A group of 48 U.S. states and territories are calling for a 2020 antitrust lawsuit against Facebook to be reinstated. The original case claimed that Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and takeover of WhatsApp have negatively impacted the U.S. economy. It launched in parallel with another lawsuit issued by the FTC at the same time, which called for the separation of the three entities. The case was ultimately unable to move forward due to long delays. In its defense, Facebook said its acquisitions were well publicized and didn’t interfere with its policies on third-party apps.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined Morgan Stanley $35 million for mishandling sensitive data. Federal regulators found that Morgan Stanley improperly handled data on 15 million customers. In one case, Morgan Stanley had hired a moving company unfamiliar with data destruction to dispose of thousands of hard drives containing personal customer information. Instead of destroying them, the moving company sold the hard drives to a third party. These drives made their way into an online auction site with the sensitive data still intact, much of them unencrypted. This is just one instance of Morgan Stanley’s failures. In another instance, 42 servers containing unencrypted data and consumer report information were simply missing.

Apple’s iPhone 14 is apparently suffering from rattling cameras. The new smartphones announced last week appear to have compatibility issues with a few third-party apps which could cause the rear cameras to make mechanical noises. Affected apps include Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat. Additionally, some users have reported issues with autofocus as well. Apple says it’s aware of the issue and that a fix will be released next week.

