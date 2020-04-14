Hashtag Trending – Seismic data paints a picture; Broadband struggles; COVID-19 misinformation runs rampant

April 14

A story about seismic data shows how the world has changed during COVID-19, Reddit gets chatty about the status of internet infrastructure in the U.S., and there’s enough misinformation online about COVID-19 to make your head spin.

A story about Earth’s seismically detectable heartbeat is making its rounds on social media, highlighting how the loud, thumping pulses of civilization are now absent. The New York Times spoke with seismologists in Brussels and London, who shared their findings tied to the seismic activity across the world. The roaring urban life has turned into a whisper. Seismic readings in the centre of London are registering numbers 30 per cent below average. The story also cites similar seismic readings from other countries that show reductions of up to 60 per cent.

Rural areas around the globe are being choked by underdeveloped network infrastructure. In the quiet town of Sandwich, New Hampshire, broadband access is so inadequate that even its police department is having trouble uploading reports. In Canada, rural area networks can be as slow as 5Mbps download and 1Mbps upload. With everyone relying on the web to stay informed and safe, the COVID-19 pandemic has unmistakably highlighted the need to bring better service to underserved communities.

On the topic of using the web to stay safe, many concerned citizens are using the internet to research protective measures against COVID-19. Unfortunately, helpful advice from reputable sources are often displayed alongside dangerous misinformation on search engines and social media. False tips range between the benign, like holding your breath to check for signs of infection, to outright deadly, like drinking diluted bleach as a treatment for the virus. As you navigate through the landmine of misinformation, remember to only follow government health organizations and listen to your doctors. As a general tip, always question what you read online and factcheck whenever possible.

That's all the tech news that's trending right now.

