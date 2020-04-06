Hashtag Trending – Schools ban Zoom; Skype introduces video meetings; Video chat tips

Schools in New York get cold feet about Zoom, Skype introduces video meetings with no sign-up, and ways to make video chats let’s painful for those who don’t like staring at their own mug.

Teachers in New York City are once again scrambling to find a videoconferencing service after the city’s Department of Education announced that it was banning Zoom, citing security and privacy issues with the platform like the recent cases of Zoombombings. The department encouraged teachers to turn to Microsoft Teams. which is compliant with FERPA, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. According to Chalkbeat, the DOE has started training teachers and staff in using Microsoft Teams, and will continue those trainings in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Skype has brought in a new type of video call that doesn’t require you to sign up for an account to join the chat, similar to Zoom. There’s one important difference though – the host doesn’t needs to sign up for the service, or install anything. Skype describes its new Meet Now feature as a “hassle-free way to connect” with others. The service can be accessed with the click of a few bottoms through Skype’s website.

And lastly, video chats are crucial during these strange times, but let’s face it, many of us hate them because it involves looking at your own mug on camera while talking to others. Thousands of LinkedIn users are talking about ways to get used to looking at ourselves, citing reports that indicate 72 per cent of employees feel distracted by their own appearance during video chats, while 58 per cent worry about looking tired or washed out. Another 2016 study from video-conferencing company Highfive found that 59% of employees feel more self-conscious onscreen than they do in real life. But remember, a few simple adjustments with lighting, room selection and laptop placement can lift you out from the land of the shadows — and ultimately help you come across as your best self.

