Hashtag Trending – Samsung chairman dies; Screen time statistics; Canadians calling it quits

Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-Hee has died at the age of 78, the average American will spend three months on their phone, and nearly half of Canadian workers are strongly considering leaving their jobs.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Tuesday, October 27, and I’m your host Baneet Braich.

Samsung chairman Lee Kun Hee has died at the age of 78. The transformational visionary at Samsung will is remembered for leading the corporate ship to new heights, and helping it become the world’s biggest producer of smartphones, televisions, and memory chips. Lee passed away on Sunday. The cause of death has not been reported. Lee was hospitalized in 2014 after a major heart attack. He was South Korea’s richest person with a net worth of $20.7 billion. In 2008, he was convicted for illegal share dealings, tax evasion and bribery, and years prior in 1996, was convicted of bribing a former president. He avoided jail both times. The company has since come out with a statement, saying Lee’s legacy is everlasting and that he was a true visionary who took a local business and turned it into a world leading-innovator and industrial powerhouse. [Twitter]

How much time do you think you spend on your phone? A new survey by broadband provider Viasat finds that the typical American now spends 2-3 months per year on their phone. Researchers asked 1,000 Americans to estimate their smartphone use and compared this to the actual reports produced by the phones. The information was collected this past summer and the survey found that the average American will spend three months on their phone by the end of 2020. Thirty percent also spend 4-6 hours a day on their phone. The numbers also vary by generation with GenZ using their phone 6-8 hours per day and Millenials using it 4-6 hours. The most used apps are Facebook, Youtube, and Netflix.

Canadian workers are at the peak of wanting out. According to a new study by Hays Canada, nearly 50 per cent of employees said they are strongly considering leaving their jobs, which is nine percentage points higher than in 2019. The sentiments can be traced back to the pandemic, and are fueled by the isolation that comes with remote work, increased workloads, and lack of managerial support. However, employees are confident about the economy and employment opportunities. [LinkedIn]

That's all the tech news that's trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network.

