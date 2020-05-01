Hashtag Trending – Meet for free; Raspberry Pi’s new camera; Intel’s new processors

Google makes Meet video conferencing app free for everyone, Raspberry Pi gets a new high-definition camera attachment, Intel’s new consumer processors have up to 10 cores!

With Zoom being the flavour of the month, Google is feeling a bit left out. Therefore, to challenge Zoom’s popularity, Google has made its Google Meet, its own robust video conferencing tool, free for anyone with a Google account. Unlike Google Duo, Google Meet supports video chats with up to 100 participants all at once. It also supports screen sharing and real-time captioning. Although there’s a 60 minute limit per call, Google said it won’t apply that cap until September 30.

A new camera has stirred up discussions on Reddit. No, it isn’t on a phone or DSLR, but rather an attachment for the Raspberry Pi. As a malleable, low-cost DIY compute platform, Raspberry Pi can be programmed to do just about anything. The new camera features Sony’s 12.3MP IMX477 sensor, and can potentially upgrade the Raspberry Pi’s capability as a security solution and, perhaps more importantly, a webcam since they’re incredibly costly right now. Speaking of cost, the camera will cost $50.

While you’re working out your core at home, Intel has been adding cores to its processors. Its Comet Lake-S processors released today features up to 10 cores and 20 threads, which can potentially increase performance for heavily-threaded applications like Adobe Premier. But the best part is its price. Because of fierce competition from AMD, Intel has priced the top-end 10-core Comet Lake-S processors at just $488.

