Hashtag Trending Jan 18 – AppleTV software update, first-ever transplant of 3D printed ear, Tesla suddenly accelerates and breaks into two

Apple requires you to own an iPhone to operate an AppleTV, a woman receives the first-ever successful transplant of a living, 3D-printed ear and a Tesla suddenly accelerated and broke into two in West Vancouver.

As of a recent software update, tvOS, Apple’s TV software expects users to have access to an iPhone or iPad in order to do things like accept new iCloud terms and conditions, or update their Apple ID settings, 9TO5Mac reported. The new software also requires users to have an iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 or later, which means even an old generation iPad or iPhone won’t work to navigate an Apple TV. The Apple TV was considered to be a standalone device rather than an accessory and used independently, up until recently. These changes mean that Apple TV users who have Macs but no personal or new iOS devices are forsaken. The recent software update was unveiled by a viral tweet by one user who claimed he could not accept the terms and conditions on his Apple TV as he possessed no other Apple products.

A woman has received the first ever successful transplant of a living 3D printed ear. US-based regenerative medicine company 3DBio Therapeutics conducted the implant. The patient was suffering from microtia, a condition that causes the underdevelopment or complete absence of one or both ears. The process involved taking samples from the patient’s existing ear tissue, from which cartilage cells are harvested. These are then multiplied in cultures and used as bioink to 3D-print into the shape of a new ear, which is then grafted onto the patient. These 3D printed ears keep regenerating cartilage over the patient’s lifetimes and are less likely to be rejected as they are made from their own cells. More technical details have not been revealed by the 3DBio but the company says that the trial data has been reviewed by federal regulations and will be published upon completion of the still ongoing trial, involving 11 patients.

West Vancouver police are investigating the sudden acceleration of a Tesla that resulted in the vehicle slamming into a BC Ferries ramp at Horseshoe Bay terminal, causing it to break in two last Saturday. A spokesperson for the West Vancouver police department said they are not sure yet if it is a mechanical issue or a matter concerning the driver. Reportedly, no alcohol was involved at all. The driver and passenger were both taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries and are cooperating with the investigation, according to North Shore news.

The legal battle between generative AI firms and content creators continues to escalate as popular media company Getty Images has now announced it is suing Stability AI for unlawfully’ copying and processing millions of copyrighted images from its site, to train its software. Getty Images CEO Craig Peters told The Verge in an interview that the company has issued Stability AI with a “letter before action” — a formal notification of impending litigation in the UK. Peters added that Stability AI did not reach out to Getty Images to utilize their contributors’ materials and are hence taking action to protect their content creators’ intellectual property rights.

