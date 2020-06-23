Hashtag Trending – It’s all about Apple’s WWDC

We’ve dedicated today’s Hashtag Trending episode to summarize all the big announcements from Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference. Strap in, listeners, because there’s a ton to talk about.

First, the iOS operating system in iPhones is set to be upgraded to version 14. In addition to performance improvements, Apple has heavily overhauled the iOS interface by introducing homescreen widgets, organize app by type, and the ability to hide infrequently used apps. Those who live in iMessage can expect inline replies, conversation pins, and most importantly, a ton of new emojis. iOS 14 will likely release this fall for iPhone 6 and newer.

Big Sur? Yessir! Apple’s next iteration of the MacOS is named after a beautiful stretch of Californa coast. Like iOS, Apple’s next MacOS sees major design overhauls to its interface, especially the sidebar, a new control centre, revamped Photos app, and condensed control elements. Moreover, Apple’s Safari web browser has received a slew of privacy features like Privacy Report that details what data websites are collecting from the user, as well as extension activity management based on time duration and website addresses.

But Apple saved the best news for last–as per its tradition. The company unveiled its new custom processor for Mac devices, confirming the rumours that circulated weeks prior. On stage, Apple demonstrated the MacOS running on the Apple A12Z system-on-chip, the same chip used for its iPad Pro. Moving both the chip and OS design in-house allows Apple to fine-tune the compatibility between hardware and software and enable better performance. Also, because both the iPhones and Macs now use chips based on the same microarchitecture, apps from Apple’s mobile App Store can run natively on Mac. Devices with the new chip are expected to release at the end of the year, and Apple said it will fully transition to its own chips for Macs in two years.

