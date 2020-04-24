Hashtag Trending – Google’s strict rules for advertisers; Customers ditch AT&T; Mac attack

April 24, 2020

Google comes out with some strict rules for advertisers, AT&T customers are jumping ship by the thousands, and Apple plans to sell Macs with its own chips from 2021.

Google is going to make all advertisers verify their identity, the company announced this week. In order to prevent advertisers from misrepresenting themselves, Google says the move will allow consumers to see who’s running ads, and which country those ads are coming from. The exponential increase of misinformation online has prompted the search engine giant to take the latest steps, which includes giving existing advertisers 30 days once noticed to complete the verification process. CNBC is reporting that Google is doing the rollout in phases. Advertisers who fail to verify themselves in time will have their accounts suspended.

AT&T is getting very little sympathy from its customers as another 900,000 have ditched the company’s services. AT&T’s latest earnings announcement unveiled the nightmarish number, which is on top of the 3.43 million lost customers AT&T lost last year. That’s an average of nearly 860,000 per quarter. Reddit has been ruthless. Almost every single comment on the story threat is a jab at the company, a clear signal that maybe people weren’t very happy with the customer experience AT&T had been offering them.

Apple’s mobile processor is among the best in the industry, and the company is looking to cram it into its new MacBooks in 2021. Putting its own chips into its laptops is advantageous for Apple in several ways. First, it reduces Apple’s reliance on third party components (in this case, Intel). Second, Apple could perform even deeper optimizations to make its computers run more efficiently. According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on three Mac processors variants based on the unreleased A14 system-on-chip. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. will be handling their production.

Sponsor: Epson

With a proven track record of delivering cost-effective innovation to new and existing markets worldwide, Epson has become an industry leader in solutions that support success.