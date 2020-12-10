Hashtag Trending – Google Canada’s top searches of 2020; FTC sues Facebook; Grand theft GPU

Google Canada has released its annual ‘Year in Search’ lists for 2020, the FTC is suing Facebook, and hundreds of Nvidia-based RTXS 3090 graphics cards get stolen

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that searches related to the coronavirus dominated search engine trends this year, but Google Canada says the U.S. election was the most trending search topic of the year. Kobe Bryant, Zoom, and the Toronto Raptors rounded out the top five. Looking at the summer specifically, the ongoing protests throughout North America, sparked by the killing of George Floyd in May, led to a number of trending searches including ‘Blackout Tuesday’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’.

The FTC announced this week that it’s suing Facebook to try and uncouple its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp. The Verge reported on Wednesday that New York Attorney General Letitia James announced an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook. She claims the social media giant has damaged competition by buying up smaller companies like Instagram and WhatsApp.. Forty-seven other state and regional attorneys general are joining the suit. Facebook responded in a statement saying both acquisitions had been cleared by regulatory agencies and that overturning them after the fact would “set a dangerous precedent.”

And lastly, Ars Technica’s story about more than 200 stolen Nvidia-based RTX 3090 graphics cards from MSI’s factory in mainland China has gained some steam on Reddit. The news comes from Twitter user @GoFlying8, who posted what appears to be an official MSI internal document about the theft Dec. 4. Roughly translated, the MSI document says the case has been reported to police and that anyone with info would be reward 100,000 yuan. The document contains other tidbits of info, including how the whistleblower’s ID would remain confidential as well.

