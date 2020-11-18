Hashtag Trending – End of PIPEDA? Twitter introduces Fleets, and Amazon Pharmacy is a go

Canadian privacy legislation is getting a facelift, Twitter introduces Fleets instead of an edit button, and Amazon is officially allowed to deliver prescription medications to its US customers.

It’s all the tech news that’s popular right now. Welcome to Hashtag Trending! It’s Wednesday, November 18, and I’m your host Baneet Braich.

Yesterday morning, the Canadian government announced that the federal privacy commissioner will gain the ability to recommend companies be fined for not complying with an updated and stiffer privacy legislation. Our very own Howard Solomon was first to the news, noting in his reporting that the commissioner will have broad order-making powers under the proposed new Consumer Privacy Protection Act (CPPA). This includes the ability to force an organization to comply with requests and order a company to stop collecting data or using personal information. The commissioner will also be able to recommend fines to a new body called the Personal Information and Data Protection Tribunal. The fines that the tribunal could levy would be the strongest among G7 nations — up to 5 per cent of global revenue or $25 million Canadian. Check out our full coverage at ITWorldCanada.com

After first announcing it earlier this year, Twitter says it’s ready to introduce the world to “Fleets” a new feature that lets users express more casual thoughts while concerning themselves less with retweets and likes. This was introduced instead of an edit button, another feature users have been clamouring for. Let’s take a step back for a moment and appreciate the vicious circle that is tech plagiarism … TikTok copied Vine, which was one of Twitter’s earliest failures, then Instagram copied TikTok by making Reels, and finally, Twitter came along and copied Instagram by introducing stories, which was stolen from Snapchat by Instagram. Dizzy yet?

And lastly, Amazon on Tuesday launched its Amazon Pharmacy service, allowing the tech giant to sell prescription medication in the U.S. Prime members, according to Amazon, can get perks, such as two-day deliver and big discounts on generic and brand-name drugs. Not only that, but Business Insider is also reporting that members can also get discounts of up to 80 per cent on generic drugs and 40 per cent on brand-name medications when paying without insurance.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing. I’m Baneet Braich, thanks for listening.

