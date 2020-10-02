Hashtag Trending – Cybersecurity Awareness Month begins; Microsoft announces hardware; Drone delivers organs

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is here; Microsoft announces some new hardware, and a drone test flights in Nevada turn heads.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – It’s the month when cyber experts, governments and news media urge public and private leaders and the rest of the world to be more careful about what they do online and to do more to protect sensitive information. Aside from ransomware, organizations are still worrying about other attack vectors that are also increasingly being exploited: Unpatched software, configuration errors, users clicking on malicious links, users falling for business email compromises, insider data theft and more. October is a big month at ITWorldCanada.com, we’ve got our inaugural MapleSEC event coming up Oct. 5, which you can still register for, and tons of security coverage lined up, so stay tuned.

Microsoft on Thursday announced the new Surface Laptop Go and the updated Surface Pro X. Before the Surface Laptop Go, the Surface Go tablet PC was the only Microsoft product with the Go suffix, a designation indicating that it’s the affordable variant of its counterpart. To push down its price, the Surface Go only uses an Intel Pentium processor, has lower memory capacity, and comes with lower storage options. The Surface Laptop Go is available for pre-order now from the Microsoft Store and will ship on Oct 13. Microsoft is also taking another crack at the Surface Pro X, its Windows tablet PC built with an Arm processor. The new Microsoft Surface Pro X is available for pre-order now starting at CA$1,350 and will ship on Oct 13.

And lastly, Business Insider this week features a story on MissionGo, a transportation logistics company, that partnered with the Nevada Donor Network in a test to fly corneas and kidneys across the desert. This comes shortly after several major corporations announced that they’re implementing drones for delivery. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) just granted Amazon permission to begin Prime drone deliveries, while Walmart is experimenting with delivering groceries and COVID-19 tests by drone.

