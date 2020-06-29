Hashtag Trending – Apps snooping on clipboard data; Zuckerberg losing billions; Amazon warehouse workers strike

It turns out dozens of apps are still snooping around your clipboard data, Mark Zuckerberg is a little bit poorer now, and Amazon warehouse workers in Germany are planning to strike today.

More than a dozen apps are still inexplicably reading your devices’ clipboard data, according to ArsTechnica. The publication recently caught up with researchers Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk when it was discovered the bizarre practice continued months after it was discovered in March. The Chinese-owned video-sharing phenomenon remains one of the culprits. Mysk told ArsRechnica that in an interview on Friday that an app that doesn’t have a text field to enter any text “has no reason to read clipboard text.” As of this recording, neither TikTok or the other apps on the list had not responded to the reporting.

Mark Zuckerberg just became $7.2 billion poorer. More companies are jumping ship and pulling their advertising from the social media giant’s network. According to Bloomberg, shares of the social media company fell 8.3% on Friday, the most in three months, after Unilever, one of the world’s largest advertisers, joined other brands in boycotting ads on the social network. Unilever said it would stop spending money with Facebook’s properties this year. Companies from Verizon Communications Inc. to Hershey Co. have also stopped social media ads.

And lastly, Amazon workers at six sites across Germany plan to strike today after dozens of staff had been infected with the coronavirus, union officials told Reuters. The union says the company is prioritizing profits over workers’ safety. Three Amazon warehouse workers in New York filed suit against the company earlier in June, alleging the company put them and their families at risk of contracting the virus.

