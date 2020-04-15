Hashtag Trending – Amazon mass hire; More visibility in Microsoft Teams; Zoom login data leak

April 15, 2020

Amazon wants to hire 75,000 more workers, Microsoft Teams to increase on-screen headcount to nine, and over 500,000 Zoom accounts have been leaked.

Online shopping is now the go-to way for people to restock household supplies. With online orders surging, Amazon is looking to hire 75,000 people to fill 100,000 new positions to keep up with the explosive demand. In Canada, Amazon also signed a deal with the Canadian government to deliver medical equipment across the country. But as Amazon is looking to recruit, its existing workers are still worried about their safety and are asking the company to implement better safety measures in their warehouses, concerns that have dominated the conversations on social media.

Microsoft Teams users will soon be able to see more friendly faces on screens at once. Trending on Twitter is the news that Microsoft will be increasing the number of simultaneous video feeds that can be displayed on the screen from four to nine. When so many people are missing social interactions, seeing more faces –whether it be in meetings or online parties–can help alleviate some cabin fever.

And lastly, a side effect of being popular is being scrutinized. Such is the case with Zoom, who’s security and privacy features has been questioned in the past few weeks. Now, cybersecurity firm Cyble said it has discovered 500,000 Zoom credentials for sale online for less than a penny each. Leaked data includes email addresses, passwords, and host keys, with some apparently belonging to banks like Chase and Citibank. To be clear, Zoom didn’t appear to be hacked. Instead, the attackers used a technique called credential stuffing, in which they used passwords and emails leaked in earlier data breaches. You can read more about this, on ITWorldCanada.com.

That’s all the tech news that’s trending right now. Hashtag Trending is a part of the ITWC Podcast network. Add us to your Alexa Flash Briefing or your Google Home daily briefing.

Sponsor: Epson

With a proven track record of delivering cost-effective innovation to new and existing markets worldwide, Epson has become an industry leader in solutions that support success.