Hashtag Trending – A new map of the universe; Google employees seek answers regarding fired AI researcher; Steve Wozniak starts fresh

The European Space Agency’s satellite has provided precise new data about outer space, Google employees sign a letter demanding to know why an AI researcher was fired, and Steve Wozniak is starting another company, 45 years after co-founding Apple with Steve Jobs.

The European Space Agency recently publicized new data from its Gaia observatory, which has been hovering in space since 2013 on a mission to chart a 3D map of the galaxy. The mission is meant to give astronomers clues to solve the universe’s biggest mysteries. The spacecraft’s Early Data Release 3 (EDR3) is only part of the third set of data. The rest will be compiled in 2022. These findings are monumental for understanding the origins and magnitude of the Milky Way.

More than 1,000 Google employees have signed a petition over the exit of AI ethicist Timnit Gebru. The petition demands Google explain why a research paper coauthored by Gebru was rejected by management. Last Wednesday Gebru announced that she had been dismissed from Google over disputes regarding a research paper, as well as an email she sent to one of Google’s research groups which criticized the company’s treatment of minority workers.

And finally, Steve Wozniak is starting a second company. Forty-five years after co-founding Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976, Wozniak is starting a business in the green tech and blockchain space called Efforce. The company’s cryptocurrency token, trading under the token named WOZX, was made public on Dec. 3 on HBTC, a marketplace for decentralized currencies, and will launch on Bithumb Global, another marketplace for decentralized currencies next week, according to a Medium post about the company.

