Friday, November 12, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Cyber Security Today, Nov. 12, 2021 – Ransomware training from Ryerson, Aruba Central compromised, new botnet is discovered and more

Howard Solomon
Hosted by Howard Solomon
Privacy & Security

Ransomware training from Ryerson, Aruba Central is compromised, a new botnet is discovered and more.

Welcome to Cyber Security Today. It’s Friday, November 12th. I’m Howard Solomon, contributing writer on cybersecurity for ITWorldCanada.com.

Cyb er Security Today on Amazon Alexa Cyber Security Today on Google Podcasts Subscribe to Cyber Security Today on Apple Podcasts

Is your firm having trouble with its ransomware strategy? Ryerson University’s Cybersecure Catalyst is offering virtual and in-person training for IT leaders and senior managers of Canadian organizations. The fee-based workshop for business leaders has four 90-minute sessions to help managers assess their incident response capabilities. For IT teams there’s a half-day simulated ransomware attack to test their incident response skills. Here’s a link to the details.

Another network monitoring platform has been compromised. HPE is warning network administrators that use its cloud-based Aruba Central network monitoring service that an attacker was able to get hold of a data access key last month. Accessed was data on some Wi-Fi network behaviour, performance and location information on most customers going back to September 10th. This is data HPE collects for analytics. The data also includes device MAC and IP addresses, both of which could identify a user.. So far HPE believes a “very small amount” if any data was copied.

A new botnet is targeting routers and IoT devices to distribute malware. Researchers at AT&T call iBotenaGo, in part because it’s written in the Go programming language. Currently it comes ready to exploit more than 30 unpatched vulnerabilities in devices from manufacturers including D-Link, Netgear, Linksys, Comtrend, ZyXEL and others. Then it can burrow deeper into infected systems. Businesses and individuals alike can stop attacks like this by making sure all software and hardware have the latest security patches. If your routers and other hardware are old and the manufacturer doesn’t offer patches anymore they have to be replaced.

Attention IT administrators: If your firm uses VMWare’s vCenter Server or Cloud Foundation note the advisory that VMware put out yesterday. There’s a privilege escalation vulnerability that has to be addressed. So far only a workaround is available.

Attention WordPress administrators: If you use the Pro version of the WP Reset plugin make sure you’re running the latest version. Researchers at PatchStack discovered a vulnerability that could allow an authenticated user to wipe an entire WordPress database. In addition the attacker could upload a malicious plugin or backdoor in a new WordPress installation that follows the deletion of the database.

And users of Apple’s iCloud for Windows version 13 should note there’s a new security update available to close a serious hole.

Open-source software development teams that use Google’s OSS-Fuzz program to uncover security coding errors have a new aid. It’s called ClusterFuzzLite, and it’s also from Google. It works with OSS-Fuzz to catch regression bugs early in the development process. For those who don’t know, fuzz testing — or fuzzing — inserts random data into an application to see if the software crashes or does dangerous things. Developers using the GitHub platform can integrate ClusterFuzzLite into their workflow. And it’s free.

Finally, later today the Week in Review edition will be out. A guest commentator and I will talk about protecting against lateral movement in cyberattacks, preventing customer support employees from being fooled and zero-day threats.

Follow Cyber Security Today on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or add us to your Flash Briefing on your smart speaker.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication. Click this link to send me a note →

Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Howard Solomon
Howard Solomon
Currently a freelance writer, I'm the former editor of ITWorldCanada.com and Computing Canada. An IT journalist since 1997, I've written for several of ITWC's sister publications including ITBusiness.ca and Computer Dealer News. Before that I was a staff reporter at the Calgary Herald and the Brampton (Ont.) Daily Times. I can be reached at hsolomon [@] soloreporter.com
Previous articleHashtag Trending Nov. 12- Youtube dislikes private; Facebook makes society worse; Lower than expected growth for Disney+

Follow this Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify

More Cyber Security Today

Load more

Popular Stories This Week

ITWorldcanada.com is the leading Canadian online resource for IT professionals working in medium to large enterprises. IT World Canada creates daily news content, produces a daily newsletter and features IT professionals who blog on topics of industry interest.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.

Produced by ITWC publishers of ChannelDailyNews.com, ITbusiness.ca and DirectionInformatique.com

Recommended for you
Hashtag Trending - podcast banner
IT Workplace

Hashtag Trending – Google’s strict rules for advertisers; Customers ditch AT&T;...

Staff - 0