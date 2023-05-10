Cyber Security Today: May 10, 2023 – A new ransomware strain called Cactus is found, and more

A new ransomware strain called Cactus is found, and more.

Welcome to Cyber Security Today. It’s Wednesday, May 10th, 2023. I’m Jim Love, IT World Canada’s CIO, filling in for Howard Solomon.



A new ransomware strain called Cactus has been found. The Hacker News says researchers at Kroll told it the gang is going after vulnerable VPNs. As with other groups, it uses the Cobalt Strike tool to further the network compromise.

Last week I reported that crooks are exploiting a vulnerability in the PaperCut print management software. Well, groups aligned with Iran are doing it, too. That’s according to Microsoft. As more threat actors being to use this vulnerability IT administrators should prioritize installing updates released by PaperCut.

Credit rating agency Equifax was embarrassed by a 2017 data breach that exposed the personal information of 147 million people. After working to improve its cybersecurity processes the company has made its security and privacy controls framework public for other firms to leverage. The framework, based on NIST guidelines, covers cybersecurity, privacy, fraud prevention, crisis management and physical security.

What do chief information and security officers think is their biggest technology threats? Everything. That’s according to the latest survey of CISOs by Proofpoint. Roughly speaking, the 1,600 respondents from 16 countries see email fraud, insider threats, cloud account compromises DDoS attack, supply chain attacks and malware almost equally as their biggest IT threats. But 60 per cent believe human error is their biggest threat. Sixty-one per cent think their organization is unprepared to cope with a targeted cyber attack. Here’s another factoid: 63 per cent said they had to deal with a material loss of sensitive data in the last 12 month. Of those 82 per cent agreed employees leaving the organization contributed to the loss.

