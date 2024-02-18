SUBSCRIBE

A hopeful vision for the internet and AI: My conversation with Ed Watal, author and founder of Intellibus. Hashtag Trending Weekend February 18th, 2024

Jim Love
Hosted by Jim Love

Sometimes an interview goes off in a totally different direction than you anticipated. I walked into the studio prepared to interview Ed Watal on the issues of AI and its influence on elections. We were to talk about deep fakes and their impact on voters and explore what we could do about that.

But our conversation strayed into a different area, one where it was obvious that Ed was as passionate as he was articulate. And for the first time in many weeks, I left the studio feeling what I can only describe as “hopeful.”

Watal is an author, entrepreneur and founder of Intellibus, a community of interested people aiming to make a difference.

You are the judge, not me. But I sincerely hope that you catch even just a little of what I felt after this conversation with this wonderful and articulate person.

Hashtag Trending, the weekend edition presents my interview with Ed Watal, author, teacher, entrepreneur and champion of an internet for all of humanity to share.

Would you recommend this article?

Share

Thanks for taking the time to let us know what you think of this article!
We'd love to hear your opinion about this or any other story you read in our publication.


Jim Love, Chief Content Officer, IT World Canada
Jim Love
Jim Love
I've been in IT and business for over 30 years. I worked my way up, literally from the mail room and I've done every job from mail clerk to CEO. Today I'm CIO and Chief Digital Officer of IT World Canada - Canada's leader in ICT publishing and digital marketing.
Previous article
Cyber Security Today, Week in Review for week ending Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

ITWC podcast network

Subscribe to ITWC podcasts and never fall behind on the conversation in technology again. Our daily podcasts are perfect to add to your smart speaker’s daily briefing or to your favourite podcast app on your smartphone. 

Cyber Security Today Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify
Load more

#Hashtag Trending Podcast

Google
Apple
Spotify
Load more

Popular Stories This Week

ITWC Network

Follow Us

©

2024

IT World Canada. All Rights Reserved.