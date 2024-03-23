A hacker’s view of the civic infrastructure: Hashtag Trending, the Weekend Edition for March 23rd, 2024

What does the civic infrastructure look like through the eyes of a hacker?

The legendary general Sun Tzu in the Art of War said that in order to defeat your enemy, you must first understand your enemy. How do you do this? He said, “to know your enemy, you must become your enemy.”

If we are to defend our infrastructure, we have to see ourselves through the eyes of the hackers who may attack us. We have to see ourselves clearly, looking for all of our weaknesses.

There is nobody better to help us do this than Nick Aleks, who describes himself as the Chief Hacking Officer at a new firm ASEC.IO

Nick is proud to call himself a hacker. Not the type of hacker who does damage, but one who has the mindset and the skills to see what hackers see and to test defences so that we can strengthen them.

Nick has been a CISO, he’s an author, he’s worked with us on hosting events, and I hope we’ll be seeing a lot more of him in the future.

Join us as Nick and I take a tour of our civic infrastructure through the eyes of a hacker.