Win two VIP tickets to the 2017 RBC PGA Canadian Open Swing into ActionITWC wants to send you and a friend in style to watch the world’s top golfers compete on one of Canada’s top courses.For your chance to win VIP tickets to the last two days of the tournament win, sign up for one of our June webinars, subscribe to CanadianCIO, Digital Security, CDN or Direction Informatique (our free digital magazines), nominate a CIO for our CIO of the Year Award, or nominate a super woman for our Women in the IT Channel Mentor of the Year award. Each time you do, your name goes into the draw for a VIP ticket package valued at $1,900.Contest closes July 19, 2017 #ITWCgolf Subscribe Digital SecurityProvides unique insights into best practices, lessons learned, shared challenges and more. SubscribeCanadianCIOBringing the real information that they need to succeed facing the new challenges of our industry. SubscribeCDNComputer Dealer News is the most trusted source of information for the Canadian IT channel. SubscribeDirection InformatiqueOur French language publication looking at the technology scene in Quebec SubscribeAttend A WebinarJune 21: Unified Communications – Driving a Culture of CollaborationCommunication and collaboration at work have changed rapidly over the past few years. In this webinar you’ll hear experts discuss the latest insights and research, followed by a customer success story.RegisterJune 28: Securely Enabling The Digital WorkspaceITWC CIO Jim Love and Richard McLeod from BlackBerry explore security options for a digital workplace. RegisterNominateCanadianCIO of the YearDo you know a great CIO? Each year CanadianCIO honours the best of breed during a dazzling ceremony in downtown Toronto. If you know a CIO who is making a difference in their company or in their community, we’d love to hear from you.NominateMentor of the YearThe CDN Mentor of the Year Award will be given to a woman who has established a record of consistent outreach to individuals in the channel over a number of years. It will be presented at the Women in the IT Channel Appreciation Luncheon on August JuDigitcan also be presented to an individual who has contributed to the support or development of mentoring programs within their company. Details Contest RulesThe competition is open to Canadian residents. Participants earn an identified number of ballots for each identified interaction undertaken on ITWC properties between June 12 and July 19. The winners will be selected randomly from the pool of ballots submitted at the time of contest closing. The odds of winning will depend on the number of qualified ballots. The draw for two prizes will be held July 20 and the winners will contacted by email. ITWC reserves the right to publish the name of the winning individuals. The winners must provide the full names of the individuals who will use the tickets. The tickets are not transferrable. The prize is as awarded as presented and has no cash value.