Mafiaboy returns in new documentary with HP

Ever heard of Michael Calce? Perhaps you know him by the handle he was using when in 2000, as a 15-year old schoolboy, he successfully hacked CNN, Dell, Amazon, E*Trade, Yahoo and eBay. Although Michael had very little to say about his “masterpiece” for years afterward, he’s been talking of late. In HP Studios’ Rivolta he gives us a fascinating glimpse into his early life and specifically the events and factors that led to his becoming one of the most famous hackers of all time. But “Rivolta” is much more than a mere bio; it is also a cautionary tale — one that is both frightening and powerful at a time when cyber crime is exploding. You can watch the trailer for this riveting documentary here.