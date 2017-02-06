The three C’s of digital transformation: Collaboration, collaboration, collaboration

The idea of a 9-to-5, cubicle-separated, punching-in-your-time-card work environment has become more of a stereotype than a reality. Instead, “work” is now more loosely defined where the creation of a collaborative, connected and continually evolving workspace is not only encouraged, but important for any business to survive. To drive efficiency and foster innovation companies have to provide workers access to their projects, their colleagues and the relevant company data from any location at any time.

Even when that means the front seat of a big rig.

The Tandet Group, one of the largest diversified independent distribution companies in Ontario, has embraced emerging technologies to help it thrive in the hyper-competitive trucking and logistics sector and steer it into a leadership position in the digital age. With Dell EMC-enabled technologies, Tandet’s fleet of trucks is connected, providing the company with an always-on link to where their trucks are, when a delivery has been made, and to the performance of each vehicle.

For Corey Cox, Vice-President of Information Systems at Tandet, connecting trucks, tracking and mapping distribution routes and digitizing the maintenance performance on vehicles is only the first wave of digital transformation that has allowed the company to expand.

“We recognized that we had the opportunity to get ahead of the curve. Our choice was simple – drive the change ourselves or be forced off the road by those coming up from behind,” he says.

What does the future hold for Tandet Group? Cox says, “The next big step for us is the technology change that’s occurring in mobile systems. Our goal is to take our trucks and turn them into an extension of our offices on the road. With sensors, telematics, and the ability to put high-powered computing in the cab of the vehicle, our efficiency soars.”

The move to a digital transformative workspace isn’t achieved overnight. To achieve a true state of digital transformation, organizations need to reform their approach in how they network with their customers, vendors and employees. They need to understand that digital transformation isn’t a fad, it’s a way of life. More specifically, it’s the new way of conducting business and integrating the latest technologies into our everyday life for a more connected and productive workforce.

For more information on Tandet Group’s success with building a digitally transformative enterprise, download the case study.