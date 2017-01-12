Protect your business with an effective storage and backup strategy

In a perfect world, enterprises wouldn’t have to worry about computer failure, natural disasters and losing valuable information that could set them back financially. But in today’s data-centered world, finding reliable storage and backup options that combat cyber-security threats is imperative to protecting an organization’s information, people and customers. In an environment where both human and technical errors are unavoidable, IT leaders must guard their infrastructure with a solid backup and recovery plan that is tailored to their business.

Collecting and storing data is essential for running a smooth business operation, but so is understanding that this data can be stolen, lost or hacked at a moment’s notice. The first step in putting together an efficient backup strategy is finding the right service provider you can trust to manage your valuable network architecture.

Solving the challenges of network and data security are complex. IT World Canada took a test drive of Jolera's solutions and implemented Secure-I.T. and Store-I.T. into their complex IT environment.

The more hardware, software, users and data is added to your IT network, the more database recovery needs to be top of mind for every organization. Simplifying your data protection processes across your entire organization can be accomplished with Jolera’s Managed Barracuda service – a born-in-the-cloud solution that offers cost-effective data protection and easily secures your critical data in a one-stop flexible platform. The flexible solution simplifies data protection across your entire infrastructure and gives you complete end-to-end backup and recovery coverage.

What will give organizations that use large amounts of private data ease of mind is a high performing managed security service that delivers end-to-end protection. Jolera’s modern backup solutions – including Secure-I.T, a managed security as a service offering, and Store-I.T., a cloud solution that offers scalable online backup options based on Jolera’s cloud platform – will safeguard your business data from a single console.

Solving the challenges of network and data security are complex. Jolera has been implementing, managing and optimizing managed services solutions for over 15 years, and their customers trust their IT expertise and customized solutions to accelerate their growth.

IT World Canada took a test drive of Jolera’s solutions and implemented Secure-I.T. and Store-I.T. into their complex IT environment. To read about their experience and answer your data protection questions, download this paper