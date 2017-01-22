Hands-on opportunities abound at Avaya ENGAGE 2017

Digital transformation has been an imperative for enterprises for over a decade. But what value does it actually provide for the enterprise? Find the answers at Avaya ENGAGE in Las Vegas in February.

Avaya, the leading global provider of solutions for customer and team engagement, is hosting over 2000 individuals for its 2017 international users group summit, Avaya ENGAGE. Avaya has consolidated Avaya Technology Forum (ATF), Avaya Partner Forum (APF) and the IAUG Annual Event into ENGAGE to bring you over 135 educational breakout sessions that cover topics ranging from systems networking to emergency services to engagement and collaboration. Whether you’re a customer or a partner, this four-day event will be packed with opportunities to learn from—and network with—top experts in the Avaya ecosystem.

Digital transformation will be top of mind for participants and numerous presentations will provide insight into how emerging technologies shape customer experiences, as well as how organizations can leverage technology to its fullest potential to improve operational excellence and achieve better business outcomes.

Gary E. Barnett, SVP and GM, Avaya Engagement Solutions and speaker at ENGAGE, elaborates: “The truth of the matter is that digital transformation is an ongoing process as neither customers nor technologies stay static for any length of time. As we move into the Age of Intelligence, it will be critical that companies have the solid, flexible foundation in their core technologies that enables them to quickly operationalize changes in ways that never compromise the fact that Experience is Everything.”[1]

Test the latest new technology

ENGAGE features the Avaya Solutions Expo, providing attendees with the opportunity to get hands-on experience with the latest Avaya products, including Avaya Oceana, Avaya Equinox, Zang and Avaya Breeze. As an Avaya ENGAGE participant, you can expect to be among the first to hear major announcements regarding new products.

Don’t miss the Canada breakout session

Rejean Bourgault, Managing Direction at Avaya Canada, and his team of experts are providing a breakout session tailored exclusively for Avaya users north of the border. This is an excellent opportunity to meet with some of the Avaya Canada team.

The Avaya Canadian Breakout Session will feature:

Welcome & Canada Update: keynote speech by Rejean Bourgault, Managing Director and Sales Leader, Avaya Canada.

keynote speech by Rejean Bourgault, Managing Director and Sales Leader, Avaya Canada. Channel Update: discussion led by Santiago Aguirre, VP Channels & Distribution, AI.

discussion led by Santiago Aguirre, VP Channels & Distribution, AI. The Avaya Smart Digital World – Where are we headed: a look at the future of digitalization from a Canadian perspective. Speaker will be Jean Turgeon, VP, Chief Technologist for Software Defined Architecture, Worldwide Sales.

At the end of the day, join the entire Avaya Canada team at the Avaya Engage International Night. This will provide you with the chance to connect with some of the Canadian Sales team and Avaya Partners and network with some of your own peers, in addition to other international Avaya leaders.

Getting the most out of Engage

Check out the session catalogue for listings of all the educational sessions ENGAGE has to offer. The catalogue makes it simple for you to find the sessions that are most relevant o your business and lets you filter sessions based on feature, segment and audience, session type, presenter name and organization and emerging technology.

“Avaya ENGAGE is extremely beneficial to not just myself, but to my organization. This knowledge will help my organization improve communications which in the long run directly improves how we can deliver healthcare to our community.”[2]

– Sam Nunnally, Healthcare Telecommunications Supervisor, Past Attendee

About Avaya

Avaya is a recognized innovator, leading business communications for the digital age. Avaya delivers smart global solutions and technologies for customer and team engagement, unified communications and collaboration, contact center and customer experience management, and networking. We provide related services to large enterprises, midmarket companies, small businesses, and government organizations around the world.

Learn more about Avaya today.