From Reddit, the largest ever fine for making robocalls has been ordered by a U.S. judge. Dish Network will have to pay $280 million for 55 million calls it made between 2006 and 2008. The robocalls ignored the opt-out preferences of those on the Do Not Call registry. Dish plans to appeal the ruling.

On Product Hunt, a potential Google competitor. At least when it comes to searching the Internet. Knowledge Map is an interactive map for learning anything. Just type in what you want to learn and then explore a map of links, organized into branches. Right now, it looks geared towards learning how to code.

Lastly, a woman has written a poem based on Spanish language sentences from Duolingo. It’s proven popular on Twitter. Here’s a portion:

My sister goes to the institute;

My parents do not love her. They

Have another child. Yes, it is me. I am a

Policeman. I work as a policeman. I work

As a guar. My sister goes to the institute. She

Eats bread and drinks water, never milk or cake. She eats her salad without

Salt, without oil. She hears everything.

