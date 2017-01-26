Growing up ITWC: The Ann Andrisani Story

Ann Andrisani has basically grown up at ITWC. She has spent just a smidge under 30 years at the company.

She calls ITWC her home away from home. Through ITWC Andrisani got married and had her two kids Michael and Leanne.

ITWC’s Accounting Administrator started at the company back in 1988 when Brian Mulroney was the Prime Minister, George Michael’s Faith topped the charts and people in Canada crammed the theatres to watch Crocodile Dundee Part 2.

Through it all Andrisani has enjoyed every minute of the experience. She says that in publishing ever day there’s a new scenario to deal with. “Every day, I have to learn something new.”

Plus, the people at the company also make a huge difference. One of those co-workers Rob Novorolsky has worked side-by-side with Andrisani for 23 years.

“Rob is interesting,” she laughs. “He always has an adventurous story to talk about.”

Andrisani called Novorolsky the best manager she’s ever work for. Then again, Novorolsky is the only manager Andrisani has ever worked for.

One of the big hurdles Andrisani had to overcome in her life was her weight. Andrisani battled weight issues for several years in her goal to be healthier. Three years ago Andrisani lost approximately 70 pounds and has successfully kept it off ever since.

Being part of the ITWC team was a big help, she said. The culture of the company is so open and diverse that she believes it’s one of the reasons why ITWC is always on top. “Diversity really helps companies get ahead and stay ahead, plus I like talking to people with diverse lives; it makes things interesting.”

Work has always been important to Andrisani but her family, she says, always takes precedent. Both Michael and Leanne have following in her mother’s footsteps and pursued a career in accounting.

Michael is an accountant too. He has a Masters in Finance and is currently working in New York city. He recently passed the ridiculously tough New York State bar exam so he is an attorney too.

Meanwhile, Leanne is working towards her CPA taking a Masters in Accounting program at the prestigious Schulich School of Business in Toronto.

“My kids have excelled a little bit more than me,” she added.

In her spare time, Andrisani enjoys shopping with her daughter Leanne. “I’ve always loved shopping with her, but I have to say after the weight loss shopping became really fun because things looked a lot better on me,” she said.

Even after the weight loss, Andrisani still enjoys going to the gym calling it “my time.”

Outside of ITWC, Andrisani is known for her one of kind martini parties. She hosts an outdoor soiree for family and friends with signature drinks called the Slurpee Martini – basically a flavoured icey with vodka.

One secret Andrisani wants to keep from the staff at ITWC is that Ann is really not her name.

Do you want to know her real name?

Here’s a hint: Greek Flower.

