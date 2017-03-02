CenturyLink launches new multi-cloud application manager

A global cloud and communications company is hoping to make digital transformation easier for business customers.

CenturyLink, Inc., has announced its new Cloud Application Manager (CAM), a cloud-agnostic platform that aims to simplify enterprise workloads, application deployment and managed services.

“In a business climate where companies need to simplify management and governance of applications across multiple cloud infrastructures without sacrificing control or visibility, Cloud Application Manager delivers flexibility that enterprises need to quickly provision, deploy and migrate workloads to the environment that best matches business requirements,” the company’s Feb. 28 press release explains.

CenturyLink’s CAM allows customers to manage apps from the ground up and through their entire lifecycle, from building phase to deployment; access managed services on-demand from anywhere; as well as leverage existing public cloud accounts and consolidate multi-cloud deployments to simplify vendor management. CAM can also offer recommendations on the ideal place to run workloads.

David Shacochis, vice president of hybrid IT product management at CenturyLink, says that the company developed the platform because so many of its customers and partners struggle with “determining the best execution venue for their business applications.”

“We designed Cloud Application Manager to give our customers a wide variety of infrastructure options across diverse public and private cloud environments,” he explains in the company’s press release. “Cloud Application Manager helps companies avoid vendor lock-in, automate application deployments, scale workloads across disparate hosting environments, and optimize their costs over time. These benefits are available in a self-service model, or one that is actively managed by CenturyLink team members.”

CAM is available as a service (on the cloud), or as a virtual appliance that runs on-premises in a customer’s data centre.

According to CenturyLink, the platform demonstrates the company’s “ongoing commitment to build and invest in technologies that help customers and partners achieve their digital transformation goals.”

