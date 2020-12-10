Uncategorized Technicity GTA 2020: Leading the Charge – Brampton Staff @itworldca Published: December 10th, 2020The City of Brampton in 2018 was willing to go the extra mile to improve how the municipality tracks and maintains its fleet services. Since then, Brampton has made significant improvements to a system that accomplishes just that and is now focused on improving the experience for citizens who want quick answers to questions like, ‘when is the snow plow going to work on my street?’Visit www.Technicity.ca for more information and to watch the sessions on-demand! Uncategorized Technicity GTA 2020