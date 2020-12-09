The future of edge computing revealled

If you’re on edge about what the future may hold for edge computing, you’re not alone. It’s impossible to look into a crystal ball to find out exactly what the future of edge computing has in store for users, decision makers, and systems providers.

Edge computing is a distributed IT system with decentralized processing power, allowing data to be processed by devices rather than by a server. Examples of specific technology where edge computing is utilized include mobile and IoT devices. According to Grand View Research, the global edge computing market was worth $3.5 billion last year — and that number is expected to skyrocket to $43.4 billion by 2027.

If the edge computing market does continue to grow by leaps and bounds, as is widely expected, this growth will result in more deployments of edge data centres near to where the data is being created. Dependability and resiliency will be critical, which means that UPS (uninterruptible power supply) systems and denser servers will be required to keep up with the edge computing penetration rate. This will protect equipment, simplify repairs, and cut operating expenditures.

Emerging trends

One trend to be on the lookout for this year and beyond is the increasing appreciation of the symbiotic relationship between edge computing and cloud computing. New technologies drive the proliferation of distributed IT infrastructure to Edge environments, best served through cloud-based management. But despite this, edge computing is not replacing cloud computing.

Recognizing that many businesses employ multi-cloud strategies to accommodate differentiated, data centre professionals are developing solutions to accommodate this. When implemented in the right way, edge computing can help improve security.

An example is in the increasing use of Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) measures for protecting decentralized data DAST tools that can identify security vulnerabilities while running alongside your applications as they are being used. They accomplish this by putting themselves between a backend server and frontend browser.

“As we’re expanding and moving away from centralization and more towards edge computing, edge data centres, and all of that, there are going to be cases where there are more remote service regions and job sites where reliability and resiliency of the equipment are going to be ever more important,” said David O’Reilly, vice president and general manager of the secure power division at Schneider Electric/APC Canada.

Other expected cloud computing trends include, but are not limited to, the need for increased speed and the mainstream rollout of artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities into cloud-based infrastructure.

Many of the most common cloud storage services, for instance, are increasingly relying heavily on AI-based capabilities for functions such as managing and analyzing data, automating repetitive tasks, and streamlining core workflows.

Leading the way on innovation

Edge computing provides bandwidth-intensive content and automation digital solutions to bring applications closer to the data source rather than in a centralized location.

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions from Schneider Electric are an example of how to be a leading provider of edge computing solutions to data centres, so you won’t have to choose between edge and cloud computing. If you wish to store a lot of data and online processes, you’ll still need virtual servers, after all.

Lithium-Ion Modular UPS Systems

Data centres that use SE lithium-ion modular UPS systems are looking for a battery solution that is compact, lightweight, and long-lasting energy. In fact, these options are intended for three-phase and single-phase uninterruptible power supplies. They’re designed to reduce total cost of ownership, and to boost availability and resiliency of critical power infrastructure.

You can better appreciate the benefits of lithium-ion options when looking at the benefits compared to lead-acid batteries. For instance, lithium-ion solutions require between 50% and 75% less footprint than lead-acid batteries.

This means that you will have more space to dedicate to other revenue-generating equipment. Lithium-ion solutions can also work out to an overall lower total cost of ownership, which includes lower cooling costs, lower upfront capital expenses, and reduced operating expenses.

The EcoStruxure option

Another solution to consider is the EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre , a solution that offers secure protection of applications containing sensitive business and customer data. It also includes environmental monitoring and power distribution.

Since it’s built to permit the installation of IT equipment before shipping, EcoStruxure features management software and a physical infrastructure in a secure environment. If you work in an environment where fast deployment, dependability, and security are critical, EcoStruxure is definitely something you’ll want to consider.

Looking ahead?

Research reports suggest more enterprise data will be generated and processed via edge computing in the years ahead. If you’d like to further explore emerging trends with edge computing and ways that Schneider Electric continues to innovate and lead the industry with new tools to support high-risk data centres, learn more on the edge computing solutions page.