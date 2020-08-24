Data location matters

By: Frank Attaie, VP Cloud, IBM Canada

Eight years ago, IBM announced a $90M data centre just north of Toronto in Barrie, Ontario. This new energy efficient data centre allowed us to provide advanced data storage space, security and disaster recovery services. The year was 2012.

It’s now 2020, and dozens of public cloud providers are announcing local Toronto-area data centres for the first time. These announcements are evidence that technology providers have finally recognized the importance of hosting data locally. With close to a decade of experience operating data centres across Canada, there is no question that IBM has been ahead of our competitors from the very beginning.

Over the course of our 100 + year history IBM has always put the business needs of clients first. In an era of disinformation and data breaches, this means making smart decisions to store data locally – mitigating risks, keeping personal information secure and most importantly – protecting our client’s personal information. By the end of 2020, a new multi-zone region, IBM’s first in Canada, will bring three data centres within 10 km of each other. These data centres are located in proximity to ensure the highest level of availability, resiliency and a consistent suite of services to support enterprise workload requirements. The IBM Cloud is built to meet our clients’ data residency, low latency and security requirements. And the availability zone design – also known as our data centre network – provides an easy and effective way to operate applications, making them fault tolerant and scalable.

But what does all of this mean for our clients? Every action and interaction, every decision and relationship – every event occurring in the world is now expressed as data. And data is now considered one of the most valuable assets on earth – for both businesses and people alike. When used responsibly, data analytics can drive innovation and derive unique insights. At IBM, we believe that any insight derived from our clients’ data is their competitive advantage and it is also their decision to leverage it. We believe our clients data is their data. Managing data through its lifecycle in compliance with business, privacy and security regulatory requirements is our top priority. The very nature of global cloud computing means that the physical location of data is very relevant and becoming more significant every day. On the IBM Cloud, data is protected while at rest, in transit and in use. The actual location of data is often given little attention due to lack of clarity in each country – Canada included. More importantly, where data resides plays a major role in protecting privacy and meeting the regulatory requirements for consumers data protection. The location of your cloud resources plays a significant role in how quickly and reliably your data can be accessed by users around the world.

Since 2012 IBM has earned more than 9,000 cloud technology patents focused on innovation in cloud, analytics and security. In fact, in the past six years we’ve had more patents in each of those areas than our top three competitors combined. Our acquisition of Red Hat gives us a strategic edge, but more importantly, to unlock the true value of cloud, businesses need freedom and flexibility. We’ve heard time and time again that they want to do that without being locked into a proprietary cloud. Having clouds that are integrated and holistically managed – both on and off premises and across different company clouds – represents a distinct competitive advantage. Enterprises with one common environment where they can build once and deploy across different footprints can be faster and more agile. Those who do so will spend less time maintaining legacy applications and more energy innovating in their cloud. Not only will businesses be able to more quickly modernize their apps, but they will have greater visibility over mission critical and regulated workloads. They will be able to deploy advanced analytics, AI and machine learning at scale to surface new insights.

So next time you’re faced with the decision of data ownership, access and security, look no further than IBM. Our newly announced IBM Cloud multizone region (MZR) has three or more data centers within 10 kms of each other – and with close to a decade of experience of operating data centres right here in Toronto, you can be sure that the close proximity will help ensure high availability and resiliency, a full and consistent set of services and most importantly – unparalleled levels of security to keep your data secure.

After all, it’s all about location.