Xerox PARC: 50 years of innovation

SuperPaint

Once upon a time, you just couldn’t do animations or video editing on a computer. In 1973, PARC researcher Richard Shoup developed a system called SuperPaint. The SuperPaint software lived on a customized Data General Nova minicomputer (now in the collection of the Computer History Museum) that included an 8-bit video digitizer, and was also the first program to use features now standard in computer graphics programs such as changing hue, saturation and value of graphical data, choosing from a preset color palette, custom polygons and lines, virtual paintbrushes and pencils, and auto-filling of images. It was also one of the first to use a GUI, and to feature anti-aliasing.

Its inventors received an Academy Award (1998) and an Emmy Award (1983) for their creation of the system.

Image: Marshall Astor / Life on the Edge / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)