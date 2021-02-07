Five ways you can celebrate Black History Month virtually

Ways to learn and get inspired during Black History Month

Every February, organizations and people across Canada host and participate in Black History Month events that honour the legacy of Black Canadians and their communities. The 2021 theme for Black History Month, as set by the Government of Canada, is “The Future is Now” dedicated to celebrating and acknowledging the transformative work that’s being done now.

For the first time in 25 years, all celebrations are going to be virtual. We have rounded up a list of five interesting and meaningful ways you can participate in Black History Month from home.