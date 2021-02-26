A startup’s answer to market research in a virtual world

In a locked-down world, it’s often hard to do some kinds of market research as it should be done. When COVID-19 put much of its regular business on hold, four-year-old Niagara Falls, ON-based XpertVR pivoted to see what it could do to solve that problem.

Co-founders Evan Sitler and Drew MacNeil decided to build tools to help researchers do everything in virtual reality, including creating a research access portal to get at the results easily. Images are screenshots from a demo unless noted otherwise.